FLINT — A free Starting a Business workshop will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Oak Business Center.
There is no fee for the workshop but advance and separate registration for each individual is required. Online registration and class description are available at clients.sbdcmichigan.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=60380036.
Starting a Business is the first course in the series, designed for individuals who are considering self-employment, or who may be at the beginning stages of starting a business.
For more information, visit sbdcmichigan.org or call the I-69 Trade Corridor regional office at (810) 762-9660.
