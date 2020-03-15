OWOSSO — In response to the unprecedented steps taken locally and nationally to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, The Argus-Press has made the decision to reduce the number of pages it publishes daily until April, coinciding with the cancellation of local, collegiate and professional sporting events.
The Argus-Press plans to reduce page counts from 16 to 12 pages several days per week, starting Monday, because of the lack of sports content caused by the cancellations.
“We never enjoy reducing the number of pages we produce, and we discussed several other options we could take,” Managing Editor Dan Basso said. “But the bottom line is we can’t fill printed pages with content that simply doesn’t exist. If sports return as scheduled in early April, we anticipate returning to a larger page count soon after.”
The COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. has led to the cancellation of numerous sporting events, locally and across the nation. The NHL, NBA, MLS and MLB all have suspended or postponed their seasons, and the NCAA has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. In addition, the PGA has canceled or postponed events into April and auto racing series also have cut events.
In addition, local schools have been ordered shuttered for three weeks — some for up to four weeks because of their spring break — and all sporting events and practices have been canceled at least through April 5.
Additionally, local schools have canceled multiple other non-sports events, reducing local content they typically provide.
“Our news staff remains committed to providing local content our readers need during this situation,” Basso said. “The reduction falls almost completely on the sports section, meaning news and features people generally expect in the paper will continue to be published each day.”
As always, all exclusive local content is available to subscribers on The Argus-Press’ website via their log-in, and all Associated Press content is available free to everyone on the website without logging in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.