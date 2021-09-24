OWOSSO — A new business showcasing various career paths and connections to prospective employers is opening soon in downtown Owosso.
Connections2Careers is launching with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the former Books & Beans, 108 N. Washington St., inside the Wesener building.
Specializing in workforce development for “students of all ages” through events, meetings, books, hands-on learning, business experience and networking, the nonprofit group will be led by Executive Vice President Kimberly Oderkirk.
“This is a great opportunity for myself and Shiawassee County, where workforce development is needed in every aspect of life right now. Anywhere you go, you see a ‘help wanted’ sign,” Oderkirk said. “And having the knowledge and relationship building at events will be fun for all and increase Owosso’s visibility in the state.”
The new business won’t keep regular hours but will open for such events as book talks, discovering one’s career, learning how to do various crafts, events specific to Shiawassee County and construction careers. Although some events will be free, others will include a fee to participate.
Connections2Careers will host its first event from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 3, a free book-signing for “Autumn in the Mitten,” a collection of writings by 18 authors, all members of the Shiawassee Area Writers. Attendees can purchase the book at the event and have it signed by all the authors. Cider and doughnuts will be available.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30, local author Elizabeth Wehman will present “Shiawassee County History Comes Alive” at Connections2Careers.
From 3 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday starting Oct. 6 a free “STEM Support” session will help students tackle science, technology, engineering and math. The sessions will be led by local National Honor Society students. Other events are listed at the website connections2careers.org.
For construction events, Oderkirk said first an expert will give a talk about one of 32 trades, and then students will receive hands-on experience models or mockups.
The new business is bringing jobs to Owosso. A group of “micro-enterprise” owners will be retained to run a coffee shop, bakery and bookstore, with hours coinciding with events. Others will handle accounting, and market and event managing. Oderkirk will oversee the micro-enterprises, she said.
Dave Acton, owner of the Wesener building and the former Books & Beans, is serving as chairman of Connections2Careers and on the board of directors, along with Dr. Kenneth Cushman, Josh Adams and other directors to be named.
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, is an ex-officio board member. The board conducted its first meeting Thursday.
When Acton explained his vision for Connections2Careers to Oderkirk — whose husband has worked with Acton for years — she realized she had the right experience to run the day-to-day operation.
For one thing, Oderkirk, 58, is the owner/president of Association Services Stellar Events, which manages associations in the construction industry. She is also the CEO/administrator of Painting & Disaster Restoration Academy.
Oderkirk, for 21 years, was the executive vice president of the Flooring Contractors Association, a trade association. She holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising and business from Michigan State University.
She presented a business plan to Acton, and Connections2Careers found its leader. Oderkirk, who lives in West Bloomfield, said she plans to stay in Owosso part of the time.
For more information, visit connections2careers.org, call (248) 388-4605 or email Oderkirk at koderkirk@connections2careers.org.
