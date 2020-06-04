Couple to open Copper Top Country Store Saturday

OWOSSO TWP. — Married couple Brandon and Melissa Lepior hope people will stop by their new store, starting this weekend, for fresh produce, Michigan products and other items intended to spark a sense of nostalgia.
The Lepiors, who both grew up in the Owosso area, are opening the Copper Top Country Store, 3219 S. M-52, Saturday morning.
“We both have a passion for Michigan products,” Brandon Lepior said. “We love to go to the U.P. and look at the small shops. We want to bring some fresh, non-conventional type things and local specialties (to the area.)”
Saturday’s “soft opening” is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours going forward are not set in stone, but currently are planned for Thursday through Saturday.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Lepior said. “We want to feel out the base and be flexible.”
Melissa Lepior, who is an occupational therapist, will take care of day-to-day operations, Brandon Lepior said. He works with his family operating L5 Transportation, a Landstar trucking representative.
The couple purchased the building from a bank and have spent more than two years rehabbing the site. The new convenience and specialty store is named after the metal roof that covers the building.
The Lepiors, both 38, plan to stock the shelves with Michigan products such as jams, meats, eggs and fresh produce from Michigan farms. The store also will sell pasties and, eventually, beer and wine.
They don’t plan to have cigarettes or lottery tickets.
Brandon Lepior said they want the store to have a vintage feel to it.
“We have an old Faygo machine from the 1970s that will have 60-cent cans of pop,” he said.
With statewide retail restrictions lifting, Brandon Lepior said he wants people to feel comfortable shopping at the new store. The couple plan to require masks, and pay close attention to cleaning.
“We want to keep the public safe,” he said.
