Bridging two decades

OWOSSO TWP. — Robert Bansick bit down on a brittle french fry and messed up his dental bridge.
It was a Sunday, but Bansick knew he’d be able to reach his dentist, Dr. Ayaz Jafri, by phone. And he did — even though that day Jafri was heading home from a reunion in Louisville, Kentucky.
By 8 a.m. the next morning, Bansick was in the dentist’s chair, getting his bridge fixed.
“It’s very rare to find the compassion and concern Dr. Jafri has,” said Bansick, a longtime patient who lives in Bancroft. “He’ll go the extra mile to make sure he gets something right. He’s a perfectionist and a professional, but he’s also a friend. I love him like a brother.”
Today is the 20th anniversary of the first dental patient Jafri served under the banner Mid-Michigan Dental Center. He established the practice in 1999, in the Matthews Building in downtown Owosso.
Jafri, 49, and his wife, Laura Jafri, 49, the business manager, started out with only two employees. But word got out about Dr. Jafri’s professional skills and friendly nature, and the dental office quickly outgrew its small quarters.
In 2004, the practice moved into the 4,000-square-foot building the Jafris had constructed (and Laura Jafri decorated), located at 1425 N. M-52 in Owosso Township. Today, Jafri employs 16 people, including dental assistants, hygienists and front desk workers. One of them, business staffer Darcie Williams, has worked at the dental office from the start.
“We started with two chairs and I was cleaning teeth from the beginning,” Jafri said, “and we were busy from day one. With great support from the Owosso community, my amazing staff, my wonderful family, great consultants and my fantastic patient base, we have been able to develop the practice to what it is today.”
It’s a family act, with oldest son Joseph, 22, working as an assistant, Noah, 17, doing sterilizations and Aaron, 15, performing digital work this summer. Their siblings are Sarah, 20, and Jacob, 13. The family lives in Owosso Township.
But then, the entire practice, including staff and patients, feels to many like one big family.
“(Dr. Jafri) is a good guy, and he’s got a great family,” patient Marvin Rogge of Caledonia Township said. “He treats you like you want to be treated. Going to see him is kind of like going home. They’re like family.”
As the practice has expanded its roster of patients, it has also expanded services, which include implants, orthodontics and surgery. Jafri was an early adopter of such state-of-the-art technology as 3D digital dentistry. He scans teeth instead of taking impressions and mills his own crowns.
“He’s good at everything,” Laura Jafri said, “and he does it better than the rest. He has always had a patient-centered, empathy-based practice. I think our staff cares about patients, and that’s the best way to grow.”
Dr. Jafri keeps up with the latest methods through continuing education training. Starting in October, he will begin teaching dentistry in the Detroit area through the London, Ontario-based Rondeau Seminars.
“I look forward to augmenting my growth with the opportunity to become an instructor for Rondeau Seminars,” he said. “This new chapter won’t affect my practice but it will allow me to teach beyond my practice.”
Dr. Jafri credited his wife of 25 years for supporting him throughout his career.
“Laura has also been my No. 1 fan and the one person that always believed in me, long before I believed in myself,” he said. “Without her support and dedication and love, we would not have been able to build what we have built.”
The couple is involved in mission dentistry with Great Shape Inc., the largest dental humanitarian organization in the world. This September, for the seventh year, the Jafris will travel to Jamaica to provide free dentistry in rural areas for a week.
Here at home, Jafri has served on the board of Arc Shiawassee, run for Mr. Owosso in 2013 and coached sports at Owosso Public Schools.
The Jafris met while students at the University of Toronto, moving to the area so Dr. Jafri could fill an associate position at a local dental office. Four years later, when they opened Mid-Michigan Dental Center, there was only one place to build it: in Owosso.
“The Owosso community is my home and I love this city, and I love my county,” Dr. Jafri said. “Laura and I have always felt an obligation to support the community that has consistently supported us.”
As both Jafris face the milestone age of 50 this year, some patients have speculated about retirement.
“I had a patient ask me if I was going to retire soon,” Dr. Jafri said. “My answer was, heck no! I’m more excited about dentistry and technology today than I ever have. Cutting-edge dentistry with the onset of the 3D digital dentistry era, mission dentistry in Jamaica and my amazing patients keep me going every day.”
All this week, Mid-Michigan Dental Center has been celebrating 20 years, with employees receiving different gifts each day and patients being given anniversary souvenirs such as coffee mugs.
The patients, after all, are the backbone of the dental office.
“I love (those) guys so much,” Dr. Jafri said. “So many times, I have had my patients push me to be better — to allow me to learn with them, and to push myself to be a better and better dentist each and every day.
“They have trusted me with their care, and for that I am truly grateful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.