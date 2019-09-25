OVID — All Journey Federal Credit Union branches will participate in International Credit Union Day on Oct. 17.
Patrons may stop by any JFCU location for free cider and doughnuts, free mini pumpkins and a chance to spin the prize wheel.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Ovid branch, 1090 Baese Court, Journey FCU will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the branch with a free member munch, prize wheel, and drawing for ten cash prizes.
Journey FCU serves St. Johns, Fowler and Ovid.
