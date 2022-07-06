Ashleigh’s Dance Shack makes a move

OWOSSO — Ashleigh’s Dance Shack is relocating to the former J.C. Penny building at 201 S. Washington St.
Co-owner Ashleigh Servantes said the current, second-floor spot at 204 W. Main St. limited the number of students they could take on, forcing them to turn away large amounts of students. However, the new location provides space to accommodate growing class sizes.
Servantes and her husband, Ruben Servantes, are co-owners of Ashleigh’s Dance Shack, and they offer a variety of dance and gymnastics classes to different age groups.
Their goal is to “cultivate a nurturing, encouraging and positive environment” for all students, a press release said.
According to real-estate agent and broker Randy Woodworth of Woodworth Commercial in Owosso, the former J.C. Penny building is being turned into a “mini-mall.” Hit and Pitch batting cages is another tenant relocating there.
“Working with ADS has been an absolute joy,” Woodworth said in the press release. “Helping them to expand will increase their business and allow the space they are in to be transformed into additional downtown housing — it’s an absolute win for our community.”
Ashleigh Servantes said their new home is around 6,400 square feet, which is nearly double the size of their current studio space.
“We are ready and excited for this move,” she said.
There is not a move-in date yet as renovations to the building are underway, but Servantes said they will definitely be up and running by their first dance class on September 12.
According to the press release, Ashleigh and Ruben have “a deep love for their community, a passion for teaching and an eagerness to empower the lives of today’s youth.”
“At ADS we believe everyone is a star no matter who you are,” Ashleigh Servantes said. “We pride ourselves in each dancer’s personal growth and we aspire to lead a team of incredible, confident and empowered dancers — one shining star at a time.”
