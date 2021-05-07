Former Durand Chamber director dies

DURAND — Former Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Olund died Monday, according to an obituary provided by family.
Olund, 78, was the director of the Chamber from July 2015 to December 2017. Olund revived the Durand Chamber, which had been defunct for some time.
She was succeeded by current executive director Candyce Wolsfeld.
“Kathy was the driving force behind the resurrection of the Chamber. Without her, there would be no Chamber,” Wolsfeld said Thursday.
“Personally, I relied on her to be a sounding board. Who else would know the frustration and joy of being the Chamber director?” Wolsfeld continued. “After her retirement, Kathy continued to volunteer at the End of Summer Cruisin’ and the golf outing. All of us will miss her greatly.”
Olund was a Durand High School graduate and then became a registered nurse. She later joined the Flint Convention Bureau and retired in 2008.
Olund played a crucial role in getting the Chamber back in business in 2015 after it shut down for several months when former director Vicki Fuja had to leave the post to care for an ailing relative.
A memorial service for Olund will be announced at a later date.
