By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — The theme of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner this year was “finally.”
Having to skip last year’s annual dinner because of the pandemic, on Thursday night the chamber “caught up,” presenting its 2020 awards during its 2021 annual dinner, held at Durand VFW Post 2272.
“Over the past 16 months, the pandemic changed our lives in ways we are still struggling to understand,” said Candyce Wolsfeld, Chamber executive director. “Community spirit pulled us through.”
The winner of the 2020 Citizen of the Year award was Barbara Dingman, who has been active in the Durand area most of her adult life. Dingman has contributed her time and efforts to many organizations, including Durand Area Schools, Durand Athletic Boosters, Operation Freedom, Voice of Democracy, and the Annual Chicken Barbecue.
In addition, Dingman served as Railroad Days parade chairwoman for more than a decade, and co-chaired the Cancer Woman’s Golf Classic. She is currently the VFW auxiliary president.
“I love Durand,” Dingman said as she accepted the award. “I’ve been a railroader my whole life.”
She said her volunteer work continued even after moving for a few years to Swartz Creek.
“I lived in Durand (even then). I just slept over there,” said Dingman, who subsequently returned to Durand.
Before presenting the award, Chamber Board of Directors President Darrick Huff said of Dingman: “She has been a mainstay of the Durand community my entire life.”
Graff Chevrolet Durand snagged the 2020 Business of the Year award, which has sponsored many community events, including Railroad Days, End of Summer Cruisin’, Little League, Rock the Block, AYSO Soccer, Breast Cancer Awareness, Durand Robotics and many more.
“I love seeing all these people gathered today, together,” Graff managing partner Chip Watt said upon receiving the award. “It’s an honor to be part of this community. We (at Graff Durand) shop here. We do our business here. We do what we can to keep our dollars in town.”
Burns Grange won the 2020 Community Organization of the Year award. The group’s focus has been on literary, art, political and farming topics.
Projects have included donations to Safe Center in Owosso, various food pantries, 2019 tornado victims, the Alexander Graham Bell Camp and the Adopt-A-Child Christmas Program at the Michigan School for the Deaf.
But perhaps the group’s most impactful contribution has been its annual dictionary giveaway to school children throughout Shiawassee County.
Usually, it’s Burns Grange members who honor others, Master Sharon Popler said.
“It’s nice to be honored,” she said, adding that teachers and students are “thrilled” at receiving dictionaries, even in the age of electronic devices, because the print books are “hands-on learning tools.”
Receiving the 2020 Volunteers of the Year award were Kent and Terri Edwards, and their friends and fellow volunteers, Ted and Becky Hamilton.
Both couples have been involved with Railroad Days and the Durand Lions Club for decades.
Kent Edwards has been a Railroad Days volunteer since 1989, serving as president since 1992. He helped begin a youth wrestling program that has continued since it was formed in 1982. Terri Edwards has volunteered as the secretary for Railroad Days for many years, produces the festival’s booklet and is a Durand Lioness.
Ted Hamilton has been the vice president of Railroad Days, working alongside Kent Edwards. He is involved in the Lions Club and the Byron FFA Alumni. His wife, Becky Hamilton, is the district governor for the Lions, traveling extensively on the group’s behalf. She is also a volunteer for Railroad Days.
“We have a lot of fabulous people in this community who do a lot of fabulous volunteering,” Kent Edwards said. “What we do with Railroad Days, we couldn’t do without the assistance of most of the people in this room, and many in the community.”
The winners were presented with proclamations from the city of Durand and from the state of Michigan.
Yvonne Ryan, chamber board president for five years, was given a special award.
Each table at the banquet was uniquely decorated with flowers, sweet treats, a bean grinder with beans and other centerpieces. Dinner was provided by Riverside Market and Union Station Smokehouse.
Speakers were Cameron Horvath, Durand city manager, and Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
Wolsfeld and Huff talked about the challenges to local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, and what the Chamber did to help, including giving small businesses financial assistance and participating in SOARS, a countywide program aimed at supporting local restaurants and people in need.
Despite COVID-19, Durand saw two new businesses open, Lance’s Bakery and Josh’s Frogs, Wolsfeld noted. In addition, the city launched a beautification program and Durand Area Schools is making improvements.
“I’m so very proud of us all,” Wolsfeld said.
