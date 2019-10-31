OWOSSO — Dozens of area residents took part in a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Armory as Phoenix, Arizona-based McCarthy Building Companies sought workers to help construct a new solar farm planned in Hazelton and Venice townships.
McCarthy has been contracted by Assembly Solar, which is owned by Ranger Power, a solar energy development company based in Brooklyn, New York, to construct the 239-megawatt solar farm.
Assembly Solar is seeking pile drivers, general labor, operators/forklift drivers, and survey/layout workers for the $250-million development, which is expected to spend $16 million on construction and be completed in 2021.
Candidate John Glover, who is currently self-employed and has worked in construction, said the job offers a chance at something new.
“It might open new doors and lead to something new,” he said, after driving from Saginaw for the job fair.
Owosso resident Tano Lupu said the work fits his skills.
“This is actually my line of work, I’m a journeyman laborer in construction. My most recent job was in painting but I decided to come down here today because it’s close,” he explained.
Jeff Shaw, the project manager for McCarthy, said the job fair produced far more applicants than the company sought. This year the company plans to hire about 25 workers for the project and he said Tuesday and Wednesday there were more than 200 applicants.
Assembly Solar, he noted, will begin to pay property taxes that will benefit the budgets of townships, school districts and county government — an estimated $20 million to $25 million over the life of the project.
The company has either obtained or will soon obtain final construction permit approvals from the county drain commission, health department and road commission, and the state.
Assembly Solar will generate 239 megawatts of electricity for Consumers Energy. The company plans to connect to an existing electrical substation west of M-13 near Wilkinson Road in Venice Township.
The solar farm will be set up in large blocks of panels which, when tilted, will be a maximum 16 feet tall.
Company officials have said the farm should be quiet except for a “slight humming noise” from inverters, which will be placed in the middle of the panel blocks — which themselves will be no closer than 50 feet from property lines — to limit the sound.
A study conducted by the company showed the noise did not exceed county ordinance limits.
The project will be developed on approximately 1,245 acres of farm fields and vacant land, leased from eight area landowners, for a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years.
