CALEDONIA TWP. — Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group has switched affiliation from Wells Fargo Advisors to Stifel Financial Corporation — and moved from downtown Owosso to the former Drew’s Steakhouse building at 1865 E. M-21.
Financial advisers Paul Schluckebier and David Hood formerly represented Wells Fargo Advisors, where they were responsible for $480 million in client assets.
Their team also includes Kelly Schluckebier, financial adviser associate; Christine Mueller, client relationship manager; Robin Durepo, senior registered client service associate; Bridget Newbury, client service associate; and David B. Hood, client service associate.
“We are pleased to announce the opening of our newest Michigan branch of Stifel in Owosso with the Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group,” said Alvin Spencer, Michigan regional director.
“I have worked with this team in the past and am thrilled to welcome them to Stifel — they are a great addition to the Michigan market.”
Schluckebier was named to Forbes’ Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list in 2020, 2019, and 2018.
Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries.
Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.
The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities.
Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services.
To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website atstifel.com.
The office can be reached by calling (989) 494-5474 or (888) 896-8883.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.