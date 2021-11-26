OWOSSO — On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, Josh’s Frogs will accept donations via its website to fund Herpetological Conservation International (HCI).
The mission of the nonprofit organization is to conserve imperiled reptiles and amphibians through habitat preservation, scientific research, educational programs, and community involvement.
Donations acquired through Josh’s Frogs website will be used specifically by HCI in helping prevent the spread of pathogens to wild animal populations. Particularly, they will focus on providing literature and signage at various rainforest and jungle retreats across the globe informing visitors of simple ways to prevent the spread of pathogens during their visit.
“There is an amphibian pandemic happening,” Myke Clarkson, of HCI, said, a natural history filmmaker and television producer who’s filmed, produced, and created programming for National Geographic, the Discovery Channel, Netflix and Animal Planet to name a few. “Amphibians have been going through a pandemic much longer (than COVID-19). Theirs isn’t a matter of quarantining; they’re restricted to the wild — it’s us protecting them, because we’re the vectors for their disease. You have to make sure what you bring to their environment is disinfected.”
You can donate to HCI on Giving Tuesday by ordering from JoshsFrogs.com and entering a donation at checkout. You can also donate to HCI at any time on their website, HerpConservation.com.
Josh’s Frogs is an online-only shop for all things amphibian or reptile related and much more. By helping others sustainably bring nature indoors, Josh’s Frogs has achieved exceptional growth since moving their headquarters to Owosso in 2009. The business now operates with nearly 140 employees.
