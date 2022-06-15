Towing owner claims preferential treatment from county in recording

OWOSSO — The owner of Allstar Towing threatened an independent investigator for looking into questionable business practices and potential preferential treatment by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, according to audio recordings obtained by The Argus-Press.
“I’ve done this stuff and you can’t prove it,” Allstar Towing owner Rick Gokee told Sue Wright, who has been conducting an independent investigation into various county practices, in a phone call. Wright, who is a retired chief of staff for the Alaska state House Speaker, provided The Argus-Press with audio recordings of the calls in which Gokee identifies himself.
“You can’t prove anything,” Gokee says in the recording. “Tell Lepley and Todd I’m going to be the biggest in Michigan and they can’t stop me. I pay MSP and the Sheriff’s Office a $100 bill for every tow call and you can’t prove it.” Gokee is apparently referring to the owners of Lepley’s and Sons Towing and Maximum Towing.
Lepley filed a federal civil lawsuit against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole in 2019, claiming the county’s towing rotation was set up to benefit Gokee, with whom BeGole is friends. The suit was dismissed by stipulation, according to court records. Lepley said that as part of him agreeing to dismiss the suit, his company would be placed back on the rotation. However, his company has not yet been reinstated.
In another recording, Gokee appears to claim favored status with the county’s “on call” towing rotation.
“Trust me, I have helicopters, I have drones … I can pay them all off with credit cards, and Bridge cards, and everything. I get $100 bills. I can get into the (Law Enforcement Information Network) system, I can walk into dispatch. I can walk into LEIN. I can do all of it. I know everything about you. I have friends in the FBI. You know why? I just want to make sure you have a good Sunday. Just remember, always look in your mirror. Always look behind you.”
In Michigan, unauthorized LEIN access is a felony.
When reached by phone for comment, Gokee was evasive, referring a request for comment to his attorney, who he did not identify.
“You can run any story you want,” Gokee said Monday. “Go ahead. You have audio? Don’t know. Maybe you should call my lawyer.”
The Allstar owner then hung up.
“He threatened me,” Wright said. “Period. I’ve filed complaints with the sheriff’s office, Michigan State Police, state attorney general’s office. This was pretty stupid, for Gokee to admit to what people have known for years is actually going on.”
In a statement, Undersheriff Lt. Cory Carson denied the sheriff’s office gives Allstar preferential treatment, and that they had not received any complaints.
“Any reporting by The Argus to suggest this would be inaccurate.”
Wright, however, said the recording speaks for itself.
“You can’t spin an audio recording,” Wright said. “Listen for yourself. This time, it’s not going away.”
