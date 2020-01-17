CORUNNA — Julianne Ackerson was preparing for a meeting inside her office at the Corunna branch of LAFCU Thursday when, suddenly, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Deason — along with a number of his Chamber colleagues — entered the building’s lobby.
Ackerson promptly appeared from her office, and Deason announced she would be receiving the Chamber’s 2020 Mission Award for her strong commitment to the organization.
“Over the last decade, you’ve contributed countless hours helping us with Chamber events, projects and committees,” Deason said. “You’re always thoughtful and considerate in your role on the Chamber board of directors, which we are very thankful for, and you help us plan events and you serve on those events…You’ve been a great influence on our staff and we’re very thrilled to honor you.
“Most of all, you are one of those people who always is fun to work with,” Deason continued. “You have a good time at every event and bring enthusiasm to it. We’re very thankful to have you in our community.”
Ackerson is the assistant vice president of branch operations for the Owosso and Corunna LAFCU locations, and has served as a Chamber ambassador for roughly 15 years, she said.
In addition, Ackerson serves on the Chamber’s Golf Classic and the Ladies Gold Golf Classic committees, and in 2018, she was appointed to the Chamber Board of Directors.
“It feels wonderful (to be recognized),” Ackerson said. “The Chamber is an awesome place and I’m so glad to be a part of it.
“I think the thing that I value the most is the relationships that have been forged through the years in the community and with the Chamber people,” she continued. “Just the connections that you have and the people that you meet, I think it’s invaluable.”
Beyond her Chamber responsibilities, Ackerson also serves as vice chair on the Shiawassee County Humane Society’s Board of Directors, and is a member of Memorial Healthcare’s Patient and Family Advisory Council.
In her time with LAFCU, Ackerson has contributed to the credit union’s Financial Reality Fair and In-School Credit Union programs, according to a Chamber press release. The reality fair is an extension of the LAFCU-Perry Public Schools partnership founded in 2014, with the goal of helping prepare approximately 2,500 students to succeed financially. The credit union provides financial literacy programming for all grade levels at Perry Public Schools, and operates a portable branch at each of the district’s three buildings, with the help of students.
“We want to get the students involved in learning, and teaching them things regarding finances before they get to that age (18-19 years old),” Ackerson said. “I think it’s a great way to train and work with students prior to them actually having to deal with their finances on their own.”
The Chamber Mission Award was established in 1998 to recognize an individual or organization that has assisted the Chamber staff in meeting the overall mission of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. In making a selection, the Chamber staff looks to nominate someone who demonstrates a strong commitment to the Chamber by offering his or her time and talent.
Ackerson will be formally honored — along with the other Chamber award winners — at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, slated for Feb. 6 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso Township.
For tickets, call the Chamber at (989) 723-5149.
