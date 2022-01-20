Grow facility developer seeks second chance

OWOSSO — JABB Management partner Adam Bronson, whose rezoning request was rejected earlier this month by the Owosso City Council, wants officials to reconsider.
Addressing council members during citizen comment at Monday’s meeting, Bronson said he and his team would have attended the Jan. 3 public hearing on his rezoning request prepared to address concerns about his plan to open a marijuana grow facility on the property, 109 N. Chipman St.
The only problem was, he didn’t know about the hearing.
“I would have expected a phone call, an email, a letter to my house — something to let me know I was due here,” said Bronson, an Owosso-area resident who owns La Bella Salon and Spa in Owosso Township.
Later in the meeting, council member Nick Pidek asked how the city notified parties about agenda items in which they have an interest and whether they were using “best practices” to do so.
Owosso Clerk Amy Kirkland said that for the JABB rezoning hearing, city staff followed the regular practice of publishing a public notice in the newspaper and posting the meeting agenda on the city’s website.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika noted that “a lot of information” had been written in local newspapers in advance of the Jan. 3 hearing, and many people were talking about it.
Pidek and council member Dan Law said they don’t read the newspaper and therefore wouldn’t have seen the public notice.
“I would want notification from a place beyond newspapers,” Law said. “I would be in support of looking at (the city’s notification policy). If you have a stake in the vote, you should have notification so you can present.”
At the end of the discussion, City Manager Nathan Henne was asked by Mayor Chris Eveleth to look into the city’s notification policy.
Bronson told council that checking the city of Owosso website wasn’t a top priority in recent weeks because his entire family was sick from COVID-19, from Dec. 12 through the holidays.
He said that since the planning commission and city council had previously approved a lot split paving the way for his development plan, he believed the rezoning hearing was a mere formality.
So, he said, he was surprised to find out how many residents went to city hall Jan. 3 to speak against the grow facility. Their objections didn’t seem to be about rezoning the land, he said, but instead about the particular use he was planning for the property.
The roughly 30 residents expressed concerns about odor emanating from the facility, increased traffic, proximity to residences and other issues.
Bronson said he wants a chance to show residents the smell mitigation steps his company would take. He asked for the council members who voted against the rezoning to make another motion to bring the matter back for a second public hearing.
Council members did not comment on Bronson’s plea for another hearing. Local ordinances say that after a rezoning request is turned down, another request can’t be made for a year unless conditions have changed.
JABB recently purchased the 3-acre property on Chipman, once the home of Mitchell Corporation, from the owners of Meyer Electric, which continues to operate on the site. The parcel features a 26,000-square-foot building and is surrounded by a chain link fence.
The property was originally zoned industrial and was rezoned to business (B-3) about five years ago. JABB Management sought rezoning back to industrial. The Planning Commission recommended the rezoning in November.
The final decision rested with council, whose motion to approve the rezoning failed by a tied 3-3 vote.
