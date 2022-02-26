Residents hit the streets for annual Chocolate Walk

OWOSSO — The month of February has just about run its course, but it wouldn’t have been complete in the eyes of many without Owosso Main Street’s annual Chocolate Walk. After Friday, the calendar can flip with a clean conscience, as the event went off without a hitch.
This was the seventh Owosso Chocolate Walk, but the first for many involved, including OMS Executive Director Beth Kuiper — at least in her current capacity.
Kuiper took over for longtime OMS head Josh Adams last fall, and knew even then that the walk was something she’d have to turn her hand to in the months to come.
It is an important showcase event for participating merchants, who get a serious influx of foot traffic during a natural lull in the shopping season as walkers amble around the downtown district collecting chocolate treats.
Kuiper describes the walk as an opportunity to make downtown “vibrant” and allow both “familiar faces and out-of-towners experience our lovely community.”
This year, 21 businesses took part in the event, welcoming in 300 ticketholders. All available tickets sold out for the fifth straight year — even despite an increase in price to $12 from $10. There has been talk of increasing next year’s allotment to 400 tickets.
Ticketholders signed in at the Abiding in the Vine Tea Room on Main St. and were free to radiate out from there, following whatever path spoke to them.
The sweets that greeted them at each stop varied from merchant to merchant. Local confectioners like Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates and Owosso Cookie Co. crafted their own goodies, but those who went the store-bought route were no less popular, with J’s Tux and Bridal going through three bags of candy in the first half-hour or so, according to employees.
At least one business, Apple Tree Lane Gift Shop, used the walk to roll out a new product line — in this case a series of chocolate-covered “coffee bombs,” which are chocolate shells filled with instant coffee and powdered creamer, meant to be dropped into existing cups of coffee, where they melt for a flavorful kick.
ATL owner-operator Tori Hall, is another for whom Friday’s walk was a first, having taken the shop over from Susan Treen last October.
Hall seemed to be having a ball with the event.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “It’s nice to have so many people be able to experience our downtown and all the variety we have to offer, not only in our store, but all the other stores. I think this a great event. I just drove around and there were people everywhere. It was really nice to see the town alive and people smiling and enjoying themselves.”
