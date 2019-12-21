Signature technician achieves certification

CALEDONIA TWP. — Signature Ford of Owosso announced this week the training accomplishments of its newest senior master technician, Jeff Shelp.
Shelp put in 550 hours of training to achieve the certification.
Technicians who have attained the highest level of Ford specific training receive the title senior master technician.
Since the award program’s inception in 1999, only a small percentage of Ford and Lincoln technicians in the United States have achieved the accomplishment. Shelp is one of only 300 technicians in Michigan.
The achievement represents 16 classroom courses and 60 web courses totaling of 550 hours.
