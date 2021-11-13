Back on the tracks

DURAND — COVID-19 and a kitchen fire put up roadblocks, but Union Station Smoke House at 205 E. Main St. is back, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting and grand reopening Thursday.
“We’re excited,” co-owner David O’Bryant said. “We’re ready to get back to seeing everyone and seeing a full restaurant.”
The eatery/bar, which specializes in homemade barbecue pulled pork, chicken and ribs, and a full menu including burgers, salads and chicken nuggets, operated for a while out of a food trailer parked outside. The building has since been renovated, with indoor dining launched in May.
What’s different now, Bryant said, is that a new kitchen is finally opening next week after being destroyed in a fire last February. And the bar, highlighted by a new custom concrete counter, is stocked and ready to serve.
Another improvement — perhaps a small thing to some but important to O’Bryant and his mother, co-owner Colleen Bradley — is that indoor dining no longer features plastic dishes and silverware.
“We’ve got real plates, real silverware, real cups and glasses,” said O’Bryant, adding that customers have been very understanding about the temporary makeshift aspects of the eatery post-fire.
In fact, some of the Durand firefighters who put out the blaze in the Union Station Smoke House kitchen were among the 50 or so people who came to the ribbon-cutting. Local dignitaries such as Mayor Ken McDonough also appeared, along with other officials from the city and Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Rev. Aaron Kesson from Durand United Methodist Church, not to mention family members and friends.
“It was a great ceremony,” O’Bryant said. “A thank you to everybody. They’ve supported us and backed us all through this.”
Things started out smoothly enough. In late 2018, the partners purchased the restaurant from Michael Malachowski, who had opened the eatery in 2016 and gotten it off the ground. But then, only a year later, the pandemic hit and the restaurant closed.
As soon as restrictions lifted, it reopened. But on Feb. 5, as the owners and employees were getting the restaurant ready for the Super Bowl crowd, a fire broke out in the kitchen. Smoke damaged the bar and dining room.
“It’s been mind-blowing,” O’Bryant said. “It’s affected every aspect of life.”
On the plus side, every employee at the time of the fire except one came back. The crew of eight is managed by O’Bryant during the lunch shift and Bradley during dinner.
“They worked, they did anything we asked them to: cleaning, planning, organizing, and packing and unpacking,” O’Bryant said.
The biggest challenge for him personally was waiting for the pieces to get put back together so he could get back to work.
“The hardest part was just waiting. I’m impatient,” he said. “Now there’s just one piece left, the kitchen, and that’s going to be ready soon. We want to show everybody what we have now, what we have accomplished.”
Union Station Smoke House is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. For details, call (989) 932-6191.
