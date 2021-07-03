Corunna schools employee honored

CORUNNA — Erik Mack has been named the Corunna Public Schools’ June Employee of the Month.
Mack was honored during the June 21 board of education meeting. Mack was hired in January 2020 as a substitute at Children’s Services Preschool and Childcare Program and is now an associate teacher for the district.
“My wife and I are proud to be part of the 40% of Corunna school-of-choice-parents that value a quality education for our three children,” Mack said. “While dropping off my littles at Louise Peacock (Elementary), I realized how much I would like to work there.
“I started as a paraprofessional in February 2020 and found my calling as a teacher soon after. I am now an associate teacher pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education from CMU.
“I appreciate every opportunity the Corunna school district has provided me, and intend to seize every opportunity going forward,” Mack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.