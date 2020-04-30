OWOSSO — According to an online survey conducted this past week by the Owosso Main Street organization, many area residents are ready to return to at least some routine commercial outlets — but even more want to be assured of their safety first.
“Overall,” Main Street Executive Director Josh Adams said, “people are ready to get back to (doing things). Forty percent of respondents said they will start going out right away.”
Owosso Main Street/DDA conducted a 16-question online survey through SurveyMonkey requesting comments on topics such as how long people plan to wait before venturing out, what they need from businesses to feel safe, kinds of services they hope to see, and more.
“It’s promising,” Adams said. “A lot of folks will come downtown. Our goal is to gauge the general public on what they would like to see. Hopefully, we can make them feel comfortable. This will help businesses develop a game plan.”
Most Michigan businesses have been shuttered in April because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay home, stay safe executive order. Parts of the order were lifted this week, but many businesses remain closed for at least a few more weeks.
Area residents commenting on the reopening of businesses via Facebook offered mixed perspectives on getting back to business.
“I am staying home with my family until end of June/July to see where the numbers are going,” Jennifer Jones said. “If the numbers go down while the first round of guinea pigs venture out — great, but I do not see it happening yet. I personally do not see a need to risk my life for a meal in a restaurant or arts and crafts projects, but that’s just me.”
“Go out and be as safe as you can,” George Skutt commented.
“First I believe the business need to hold a couple safety and sanitation classes for their employees so they can learn the proper ways for glove use,” Teresa Jo Dedic-Phillips commented. “If gloves are going to be a new way of life for the restaurants then they need to be used correctly. … I believe if I use common sense I can ease back into the public life.”
“Go out enjoy life, liberty and American freedom,” Christopher Sowa said.
Adams said his organization plans to share the raw data from the survey with business owners to allow them to evaluate responses and comments before reopening. Because there was such an overwhelming response — more than 1,600 people took part — Adams is unsure at this point how to share the data with the public, but plans to do so soon.
“We plan to use the data to create a marketing plan,” Adams explained. “We’ll certainly follow CDC, local and state guidelines, but this will go a step further. What makes customers feel comfortable?”
Greg and Lou’s Family Restaurant said in a Facebook message they are following all health and safety guidelines “to a ‘T.’”
“We are stocking up on sanitizer, gloves and face masks. We have talked about putting on an addition to accommodate more spaced seating, also,” they said.
In addition to finding 40 percent of respondents said they will venture back to businesses as soon as they open, survey responses also showed 15 percent of people plan to wait at least a little while and another 30 percent don’t plan to return for a lengthier time period.
“We’re still diving through the data,” Adams said. “Each one of the questions had more than 10 pages of comments.”
Question 15, for instance — dealing with the expectations people have for businesses to keep them safe — had 41 pages of comments — 1,293 in all.
Many comments included suggestions for wearing masks (more than 50 percent), additional cleaning, sanitation and social distancing.
Adams said one surprise he found in the data was the type of dining experience people want to see. He anticipated people returning to dine-in meals with, perhaps, reservations required to reduce crowding. Instead, 75 percent said the simply want restaurants to limit the number of customers at any one time.
Another surprise was that people hope curbside service will continue when restaurants can reopen.
“People preferred curbside for restaurants,” Adams said.
Beyond food service, 70 percent of survey respondents said they would return to a large outside event with appropriate safety precautions.
Adams said the Owosso group worked with Downtown Lansing Inc. to create a best practices kit to build customer trust. Now, with some parts of the stay home order continuing for two weeks, businesses have a chance to evaluate information and put in place practices that work for them.
“We will promote businesses — Look what this business is doing and give them a platform,” Adams said. “Many have already done their due diligence. Our goal is to help confirm what they are already doing.
“The hope is to balance the safety of all and open in a way that the small business owner can bring back their livelihood,” he added. “The only way we can bounce back is if people are shopping in small businesses again.”
