OWOSSO — Books and Beans owner Ben Frederick announced Saturday that “in the interest of public health and in recognition of ongoing event cancellations and little foot traffic, we have concluded that we must close the bookstore until further notice.”
In a press release, Frederick said the business will be evaluating options and making decisions about its future in the coming weeks based on its ability to accomplish its goal of “having people gather at the bookstore to share, learn and connect.”
“Independent bookstores like ours rely upon numerous events as a central part of our business plan,” the release states. “If the behaviors which are necessary now become in some way the new norm, small businesses such as ours will not be able to survive.”
Frederick said the business will contact customers with outstanding special orders for pickup arrangements.
People with gift certificates who wish to redeem them during the closure may receive credit for purchases at Foster Coffee Company (Owosso only) beginning today. Gift certificates may also be exchanged for Foster Coffee gift cards as desired.
“What started this week and what is expected to continue for some time, is an unprecedented situation in our country. It is our fondest wish that we will be able to re-open in the future,” the release states.
