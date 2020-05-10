CORUNNA — The grand opening of a veterans housing facility at the old Pleasant View site, 729 S. Norton St., has been put on hold because funding to continue renovations at the 63,177-square-foot facility has dried up amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Fiddler’s Green — a nonprofit organization that provides housing for veterans — was set unveil its first phase of renovations at the former medical care facility and welcome its first 30 veterans in late April, but a declining tenant load at the nonprofit’s existing facility in Bad Axe has brought things to a standstill, according to Director of Operations Eric Motz.
“We would’ve reached our deadline (to open the Corunna facility) on April 24,” Motz said. “Unfortunately, we rely heavily on the tenant load coming out of (our existing facility in) Bad Axe. The refurbishing, that relies heavily on the Bad Axe site, so we got to the point where we had to furlough a bunch of our help in Corunna, had to shut the doors. It is what it is until we can take on a tenant load.”
Fiddler’s Green entered into a $500,000 purchase agreement with the city of Corunna for the sale of the former medical care facility in December 2019, and promptly began renovating the space after closing on the property in late January.
In an effort to open the doors sooner rather than later, Motz divided the remodeling project into several phases, addressing one wing of the facility at a time.
Work under phase one included adding showers, a laundromat, carpet and a variety of “personal touches” to the facility, and upon completion, would have opened up 30 beds at the facility, according to Motz.
To finance the upgrades, the nonprofit has relied heavily on the influx of new tenants at the Bad Axe facility, which, amid the coronavirus, has significantly declined.
To make matters worse, Fiddler’s Green has yet to receive any form of small business aid, according to Motz, and given that the organization only recently became certified as a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, it’ll be “at least four or five months” before any grant funding comes in.
“I hate even doing it (halting renovations), but honest to God it’s money,” Motz said. “If the grants weren’t like this, if we got any help from the government, if we had any of that we wouldn’t be in this position that we’re in right now.”
The Fiddler’s Green facility in Bad Axe is running, though with heightened precautions, including masks, gloves and additional nursing staff, according to Motz.
To help address the current funding challenges at the Corunna site, Motz encourages people to donate to the nonprofit’s Adopt-A-Veteran program.
No matter how large or small the donation, all contributions will go directly toward providing immediate financial support for a veteran in need — and donations couldn’t come at a moment too soon, according to Motz, as he routinely receives calls from the VA regarding homeless veterans in the area.
“If we get a good response to the Adopt-A-Veteran program, I can get them moved in to the Corunna site and I can finish that site while they’re there,” Motz said. “The homeless veterans are the ones I’m more after (right now). If we get the transient or the extended stay so be it, that’s great, but especially now, the homeless veterans that are out there, if I can snag them up and get (enough donations for) five, six veterans through Adopt-A-Veteran to cover costs, man I’m in there.”
For more information about Fiddler’s Green, or to make a donation, visit fiddlergreenllc.com or call Motz directly at (989) 975-8701.
