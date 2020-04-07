SHIAWASSEE AREA — Adaptive Technology Solutions (ATS) mission is to “bridge the gap between businesses and the technology they need to succeed.”
So, as local health care professionals work to tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19), the information technology and communications firm is working to ensure people on the front lines have the tools they need to succeed as well, using 3D printers loaned from area school districts to produce components for face masks and face shields.
“We’ve had this 3D printer (in our office, located inside The Armory) and we thought, ‘Why not put it to use? Why not do something worthwhile to help other people?’” Thomas Wendling, a consultant at ATS, said. “Then we started thinking a little bit more outside the box, (thinking of) how many people can we reach that have 3D printers of their own and how many of the schools locally have things like that that are just sitting idle right now because all of the students have been released.”
The COVID-19 epidemic sweeping across the U.S. and Michigan has left health care workers scrambling to obtain personal protective equipment, which has been in extremely short supply. Medical facilities have turned to volunteers in many cases to provide masks, plastic visors, gowns and other items that protect against the spread of the virus.
To help with the effort, and with permission from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Wendling and his colleagues have converted a conference room inside The Armory into a 3D printing center. Monday, Byron Area Schools loaned its four 3D printers to the effort, helping the company to increase output to six printers, including one from New Lothrop Area Public Schools.
The printers use a type of plastic filament that forms items by building up material according to a computer-operated machine. The machines can replicate items like making copies or printing sheets of paper.
“Since we have to have a physical presence due to our company being considered essential — because we provide IT and communication services to local businesses — things are a little quiet right now,” Wendling said. “We’ve got our staff involved. They’re going to keep the printers humming along in between our regular work that we have to do.”
“It’s great that we’re doing all of this,” Byron Area Schools Superintendent Tricia Murphy-Alderman said. “It just shows the collaboration and cooperation we have in Shiawassee County between the regional chamber of commerce, local school districts and the company. I think that says a lot (about us as a community).”
The printing initiative is part of a larger effort known as Print Force, according to Wendling, which was organized by tinkrLAB in Okemos. To date, the group has obtained more than $18,000 in donations, with proceeds covering the cost of filament, elastic and filters to produce mostly face shields.
Statewide, more than 100 printers, from both individuals and businesses, have been enlisted in the production effort, Wendling said. At ATS, frames for face shields and components for face masks are being produced.
As of Friday, ATS had sent more than 60 shield frames to tinkrLAB, he added. The parts will be distributed to health care agencies, including Memorial Healthcare.
“We’re part of the print team, Wendling said. “Everything that we print, we ship along to Print Force and there is a finishing team that finishes, you know, removes rough edges, does a bit of quality control, and then packages them with the plexiglass and all of that and then they get them delivered to the different organizations that have requested them.”
In a separate, but similar effort, Corunna Middle School technology teacher Andy Hudson is also stepping up amidst the outbreak, producing face shields via 3D printer inside his home.
“It’s a 3D-printed headband essentially, it goes around the forehead, and then we punch holes in transparency pages (traditionally used on overhead projectors) which are then going to be the shield out in front of the face,” Hudson said.
Hudson said so far he’s beeen able to produce roughly 12 face shields per day; he can make two at a time on his 3D printer, with a run time of just more than two hours.
Hudson said he’s been running his printer about 14 hours per day, using filament from Corunna Middle School.
On Friday, he donated 15 face shields to Corunna Food Service employees and 45 to Memorial Healthcare.
“With all that filament sitting at school that was for student projects, we can use it for something that’s still going to make a big difference and be worthwhile,” Hudson said. “I can take that back to my kids and say, ‘Look at this, this is something that is impactful and serious and important that we can be doing with 3D printers.’”
Corunna High School teachers Kyle Sprague, Dave Harrison and Jared Andres are also in the process of making face shields using the district’s 3D printers, Superintendent John Fattal said Friday.
“Tough times don’t build character, tough times reveal character,” Fattal said. “We have an incredible staff who is always willing to go the extra mile.”
For Hudson, the decision to produce masks was important for two reasons.
“One, I had the resources and the ability to do it and the support of my school to do it and it seemed like if I can, I should,” Hudson said. “Also, it gave me a goal and some direction, something to be working toward myself that made me feel as if I was able to contribute to this beyond just the way that I want to reach out and connect with my students. This was a good way to feel like I was being part of the solution, or at least helping.”
