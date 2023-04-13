CALEDONIA TWP. — Another submarine sandwich joint has added its name to the already crowded local roster of hoagie purveyors, and the owners are hoping their new store will be a destination of choice for local residents.

A Jersey Mike’s franchise owned and operated by Jason Tamez and Josh Johnson of Burton officially opened its doors at 2420 E. M-21 in Caledonia Township Wednesday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.