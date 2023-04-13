CALEDONIA TWP. — Another submarine sandwich joint has added its name to the already crowded local roster of hoagie purveyors, and the owners are hoping their new store will be a destination of choice for local residents.
A Jersey Mike’s franchise owned and operated by Jason Tamez and Josh Johnson of Burton officially opened its doors at 2420 E. M-21 in Caledonia Township Wednesday.
The New Jersey-based chain traces its roots back to 1956 and a Pleasant Point, N.J. eatery called Mike’s Submarines, which Jersey Mike’s Founder/CEO Peter Cancro got a part-time job at as a 14-year-old in 1968.
The privately-held chain has proliferated rapidly in recent years. QSR Magazine labeled it the fastest-growing fast food brand in America in September 2022. From 2020 to 2021, the chain added 246 store, bringing the total number up to 2,100 at the time.
Now, Mike’s has added the Owosso area to its map of conquest.
The chain is known for its made-to-order subs — with meats and cheeses sliced on the spot — its freshly-grilled cheesesteaks and sandwiches made “Mike’s Way,” which tops orders off with onions, lettuce tomatoes, oil and vinegar.
Tamez and Johson are staking their turf with claims of quality and freshness, hoping that these traits will earn them business in a landscape that already is home to Big John’s Steak and Onion, Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, McAllister’s Deli, Jimmy John’s and Subway, among others.
“Our bread is baked every morning,” Tamez said. “Our bacon is cooked every morning. Our meats are prime quality. Everything is to order. We prep everything every morning. We’re excited to be here. It’s exciting to get to know everyone in the community and the residents. We’re going to be a staple here. You’ll get great food and great service from our staff.
“We are excited to bring the Jersey Mike’s brand to the Corunna and Owosso community. Our team is very excited to meet the residents in the area.”
