OWOSSO — The sign out front may read “Reichert Engines,” but since Jan. 2, the business at 203 S. Gould St. goes by a different name: Griffin Engine Shop, LLC.
Owosso resident Jim Griffin, 69, and co-owner of the new business, said the engine-repair business has been busy despite not yet throwing any grandiose opening ceremonies.
“We are busy. A lot of people need machine work done on engines and other machines,” he said.
That said, Griffin said customers have told him the business could advertise more, and Griffin plans to take their advice to heart: He is throwing an open house on Saturday, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Griffin, who said the business currently averages three to five customers per day, said the open house will be an informal way to “just let people know that we’re here.” Informal or not, Griffin said there’ll be catered pulled pork and potatoes for people to indulge.
Griffin, who previously worked at Toledo Commutator for 42 years, won’t be the only Griffin that will be part of the ownership of Griffin Engine Shop, LLC. His 38-year-old son, Jamison Griffin, previously worked at Reichert Engines LLC before that business shut down nearly a year before Griffin Engine Shop opened.
Jim Griffin said him and his son came to a joint decision to buy the business from the previous owners, and so far, so good.
“It’s been very good. We get along great, and he’s very knowledgeable on engines and equipment. He’s teaching the old guy a lot of new tricks,” Jim Griffin said.
“Me and him have always worked in the garage together on racecars and stuff, and we work well together,” Jamison Griffin said.
Uniting the father-son co-owners is a passion for cars.
“I’ve always loved cars. Anything that has an engine and goes, I’ll watch it,” Jim Griffin said.
Taking the lead role on most engine repairs at the business will be Jamison Griffin. He has been tinkering with cars since his high school days, and he’s built engines for many vehicles, including some that have raced at the Owosso Speedway and a drag racing vehicle (a green 1932 Bantam) owned by the two Griffins, which Jamison has previously raced with at Lapeer Speedway in Lapeer. Jamison said he particularly enjoys working on engines because he enjoys working with consistent numbers and variables.
“I’ve always thought about a certain engine or so I’ve wanted to build for racing, and we checked every single part out and made sure it was correct, and it made more horsepower than we thought it was going to,” Jamison Griffin said.
Jamison Griffin said a lack of local engine repair shops pushed him to keep the business going, which uses the same equipment as the old Reichert Engines.
“Local hot-rodders and mechanic shops around need a place to take stuff,” he said.
