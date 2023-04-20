Griffin Engine Shop

Jim and Jamison Griffin have taken over the former Reichert Engines, and have renamed the business.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The sign out front may read “Reichert Engines,” but since Jan. 2, the business at 203 S. Gould St. goes by a different name: Griffin Engine Shop, LLC.

Owosso resident Jim Griffin, 69, and co-owner of the new business, said the engine-repair business has been busy despite not yet throwing any grandiose opening ceremonies.

