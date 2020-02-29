PERRY — It won’t be long before Perry area residents will be able to enjoy Kentucky Fried Chicken without driving to Caledonia Township.
The Perry Planning Commission recently approved a site plan submitted by Lucky Dining Inc. to build a new KFC restaurant between the Taco Bell and Subway restaurants in Perry, near the corner of South M-52 and Lansing Road.
Lucky Dining Inc. is owned by Glen and Angelica Flewelling of Hartland.
Glen Flewelling said their company plans to begin construction at the site in April and be finished in July.
Flewelling said he plans to invest $1.5 million to build the restaurant and he is in the process of lining up contractors for the project.
Once complete, he expects the location to employ about 25 people.
Perry Mayor James Huguelet confirmed Friday that the eatery just wrapped up its approval process with the city.
“Kentucky Fried Chicken is coming to Perry. They have been through the approval process with the city and have a conditional site plan approval, there are a couple of things we had to agree on to adjust related to easements for city utilities,” Huguelet said. “Decades ago there were easements put on the city that put the cost on the taxpayers if there was damage to the utilities and we needed to get down in there and fix them. The easement has been changed so if we do have to go down there and do work we aren’t required to restore it to its original condition. It shifts the cost away from the taxpayer.”
The lot currently does not have an address and has been vacant.
The Flewelling’s also own and operates KFC restaurants in Caledonia Township, Fenton, Hartland, Howell, Wixom, Waterford and Commerce.
