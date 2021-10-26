CORUNNA — The potential demolition of a vacant historic building in Owosso has been delayed for an undetermined length of time because the city could not provide proof Monday that it had served the owner notice of court proceedings.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told city attorney Scott Gould Monday that officials must follow court rules regarding service to defendants.
The city’s request for permission to demolish the building at 211 S. Elm St. was taken off the docket and delayed until the proper service is provided.
City officials are seeking a court order allowing them to demolish the building, once part of the Owosso Casket Company, because in September the roof caved in and a structural engineer deemed the structure to be in danger of complete collapse.
Stewart Monday noted that in order to properly serve a corporation, Guerra Enterprise, which is the owner of record for 211 S. Elm St., the options include first class registered mail, serve a corporate manager or ask the court to approve alternate service.
The owner of Guerra Enterprise, Kimberly Guerra, is serving an unrelated prison term at the Huron Valley Correctional Center and will be behind bars for at least another year. No one appeared in court Monday on her behalf.
Gould said he sent a letter and sent a process server to the address of the corporate agent, but the address was unoccupied. He also attempted service at the prison, but said prison officials were uncooperative.
Gould said he hoped the case could move ahead and that he could provide proof at a later date.
“We believe this is an emergency,” he said.
Stewart, however, told Gould to return to lay out the city’s position after receiving proof Guerra has been served.
Michael Luongo, who had pursued a land contract to purchase the building from Guerra in an attempt to prevent the demolition and rehab the structure attended the session Monday. His attorney, Peter Brown, said via video that Luongo no longer is seeking to purchase the building and is withdrawing from the case.
After the hearing, Luongo said Guerra has made completing a land contract difficult — asking for different terms, such as removing items from the building. Without a finalized agreement and a clear title it doesn’t make sense to move ahead, he said.
The issue regarding the building’s state arose Sept. 20 when a passerby called 911 to report hearing the sound of the roof collapsing. A portion of the eastern roof on the four-story building fell in, pulling away from the wall, causing cracks and the wall to bow.
The city had a structural engineer examine the structure and he determined, city officials said, that the building posed a danger and should be torn down.
The city has closed off Elm Street south of Clinton since then.
City Manager Nathan Henne said the estimated cost to demolish the building is $240,000.
