A sweet new home

OWOSSO — When Melissa Wheeler quit her job at Walgreens four years ago to open a candy store on Main Street in downtown Owosso, her modest hope was to earn enough money to cover groceries for her husband and infant son.
Fast forward to 2021: Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates has become so popular the store has moved into larger digs — just a few doors down, at 112 W. Main St.
“It’s humbling,” Wheeler said. “We were just this tiny candy store. Moving into this space is a dream come true. Every day, I’m just like, ‘Wow.’”
Compared to the small space the shop occupied since 2017, the new digs are so spacious it took Wheeler and longtime employee Meghan Leonard a few days to get used to not having to work elbow-to-elbow.
“There’s so much less stress,” Leonard said. “You can work on more than one thing at a time. I love that our customers now have an actual shopping experience. We can be more than before: more candy and more (display) cases.”
Not only is there room for more of everything — including such chocolate-themed items as mugs, paper pads and chocolate-scented pencils, a table filled with pre-made gift baskets and a basket-building station — there is also space to actually make chocolate inside the shop.
Previously, Wheeler purchased chocolate from a friend and former business partner who owned a candy store in Clare. That same friend has taught Wheeler how to make chocolate herself, using high-quality ingredients purchased in Michigan.
On top of lending additional space, the new shop is elegantly appointed, with exposed-brick walls, wooden floors and a painted tin ceiling.
The building’s landlords, Don and Jodi Marrah, earned raves from Wheeler.
“The Marrahs are awesome. They’ve been so good to us,” Wheeler said. “The care and detail they put into this place is amazing.”
Before Murtle’s moved in, the building housed a hair salon. Coincidentally, going back further to the 1920s through the 1950s, it was a candy store. Wheeler found that out last Saturday, when the granddaughter of Bill Trenkis, the former owner of Candyland, stopped by Murtle’s with newspaper articles about the old shop.
“The holes in one of the walls where the soda fountains were are still there,” Wheeler said. “It was so cool to meet the granddaughter. The coincidences between our two families are amazing. Everything just kind of makes sense.”
Once Wheeler signed the lease on the new building, the move happened in a single day. She and Leonard said they wanted their customers to enjoy uninterrupted service. They have found out service doesn’t always mean chocolate.
Not long ago, a regular customer stopped by Murtle’s looking very sad. He had just lost his son, he told Wheeler and Leonard, who listened and did their best to comfort him.
“We always want to be there for our customers,” Leonard said.
Through the holiday season, Murtle’s is open seven days. For the latest news, check out the Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.