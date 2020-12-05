LANSING — The Shiawassee County unemployment rate for October plunged 3 percentage points from the month before as a smaller labor pool and more people working combined to improve local data.
The increase in people working combined with a labor force that shrunk from 34,199 to 33,555 pushed the unemployment rate down to 3.9 percent.
According to Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget figures released recently, 32,258 county residents were employed in October — up from 31,934 in September.
In September, the unadjusted rate was 6.6 percent, which itself was a substantial improvement from the 7.5 percent rate in August.
The MDTMB said the statewide unemployment rate for October was 5.1 percent with 4,621,000 people working. There were 247,000 people looking for work. The rate was 3.1 percentage points better than September’s unadjusted rate of 8.2 percent and reflected a drop of 150,000 in unemployed workers.
The seasonally adjusted rate dropped from 8.6 percent in September to 5.5 percent in October.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March and forced state officials to shut down nearly every “nonessential” business — some for nearly six months — the unemployment rate has steadily improved from numbers not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
In March, the countywide unemployment rate was 3.8 percent. However, after the shutdown, the rate soared in April to 29.1 percent. The statewide peak was 24.0 percent in April.
The local unemployment rate in May fell sharply to 21.9 percent, then to 12.9 percent in June. In July, the rate dropped again to 8.7 percent.
At the height of the shutdown, 9.255 people in the county were out of work with just 22.507 holding jobs.
Now, there are just 1,297 people seeking work in Shiawassee County, the state said in its monthly report.
While the unemployment rate was slightly higher in October than it was in March before the pandemic, the MDTMB said there were nearly 400 more people in the labor force in October than during the earlier period. There were about 300 more people employed in October than in March.
The latest numbers do not reflect November employment, which may have increased because of the recent closure of restaurants and bars to inside dining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.