CHESANING — When Juan Vizcarra arrived in the United States from Mexico in 2005, he couldn’t speak English.
Oftentimes, he slept on the floor.
But one man, Javier Bernal Sr., gave him a chance in the U.S., allowing Vizcarra to work as a dishwasher at his restaurant.
And after years of hard work, Vizcarra — in partnership with Bernal Sr. and his son, Javier Bernal Jr. — will soon open Don Felipe Mexican Restaurant at 120 W. Broad St. in Chesaning, adding to the partnership’s existing location under the same name at 138 W. Vienna St. in Clio.
Both restaurants are named in honor of Bernal Sr.’s father, Don Felipe, who died in a traffic crash near Puente Ayo El Grande in the Mexican state of Jalisco in 2016.
“To be honest with you, (opening the new restaurant), it’s a dream come true,” Vizcarra said Tuesday. “I’ve been wanting to get somewhere in life for a long time. I started from zero, I used to sleep on the floor, I came from nothing, so I’ve been working hard to get somewhere and it’s super exciting to have another location … I cannot wait (to open).”
Vizcarra and his team are currently in the process of renovating the restaurant, formerly the site of Indian’s Cafe, with a target opening date of mid to late February. Upgrades include replacing the carpet with tile flooring, installing new booths and tables and updating the kitchen equipment, Vizcarra said, adding the expansion to Chesaning has been a goal for quite some time.
“We’ve been wanting to open a restaurant in Chesaning for I want to say six, seven years now, but we never really could find the right location,” Vizcarra said. “We always have people coming to Don Felipe in Clio asking, ‘Hey, when are you guys going to open in Chesaning? You should open one.’ And finally, thank God, (this location) came out of nowhere.”
Once open, the restaurant’s menu is sure to offer something for everybody, Vizcarra said, including authentic Mexican fare as well as several “Americanized” Mexican dishes.
“We’re from Jalisco, around Guadalajara, and we bring the taste of the real authentic Guadalajara,” Vizcarra said.
“We have real good fajitas, good Mexican street tacos, really delicious burritos and of course we have really delicious rice and beans.”
Vizcarra said the opening date for indoor dining at Don Felipe’s in Chesaning will ultimately depend on the latest guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Indoor dining at restaurants and bars is currently suspended statewide through at least Jan. 15 due to the coronavirus.
“Our idea is to open up at least for take-out (once renovations are complete) so that people can taste the food,” Vizcarra said. “Once they come in and pick up the food they’re going to see the differences in the building and I’m pretty sure they’re going to get pretty excited.”
Looking ahead to the opening of his second restaurant, Vizcarra is quick to note his inspiration: wife of 12 years, Ana; 10-year-old son Joshua; and 7-year-old daughter Isabella.
“All that I’m doing now, it’s not for me,” he said. “I’m doing this for my family.
“I’m pretty excited for the business, but I’m really excited because I want to leave a legacy behind for my kids … I want them to have a better life.”
For more information about Don Felipe’s Mexican Restaurant, visit donfelipemexicanrestaurant.com and facebook.com/DonF3lipe.
