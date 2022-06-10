OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner Thursday evening at the Z Hall, honoring local businesses and their owners, community volunteers and other local luminaries who have had positive impacts in 2022.
About 200 people were in attendance to see the chamber present the Mission Award, Rising Star Award, Community Champion Award, Entrepeneur of the Year Award, Heart of Shiawassee Award, Innovation Award, ATHENA Award and the Citizen of the Year Award.
The festivities began with an invocation by the Rev. Gary Beal, followed by a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance led by Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson.
Argus-Press Publisher and owner Tom Campbell presented the Citizen of the Year Award to Tony Young, owner of Young’s Chevrolet/Buick.
Becky Dahlke, who works for Memorial Healthcare, was honored with the Mission Award.
Ruthann Liagre was the recipient of the ATHENA Award, given annually to women recipients “who have achieved excellence in their profession, been of strong service in the community, and assisted women in achieving their potential.”
The Rising Star Award winner was Andrew Reger of Edward Jones Investments.
The Heart of Shiawassee Award winner was the Shiawassee Council on Aging. Cynthia Mayhew accepted the award on behalf of the council.
Doug Peterson, owner of Peterson’s Landscaping, was honored as the Entrepeneur of the Year.
Kori Shook, who was not present at Thursday’s awards ceremony, was the recipient of the Innovation Award.
The Community Champion Award winner was Bill Graham, who was also not present.
