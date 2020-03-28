SEDP highlights money for struggling businesses

SHIAWASSEE AREA — With the number of coronavirus cases beginning to grow in Michigan and Shiawassee County, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath is gearing up his efforts to help businesses get the help they need to make it through the crisis.
“Everything is moving very fast. First, on a business side, we’re seeing businesses shut down and they’re having trouble paying their employees,” Horvath said. “We have to do everything we can to get all the information and resources into our businesses as soon as possible, so when this ends in a week or a month, we’ll have an economy to come back to.”
Horvath encourages local businesses to utilize a variety of tools available to them to help them through the crisis.
Some local, state and federal programs are available, and Horvath pointed to the SEDP’s small business relief program as something that has a quick turnaround time for businesses with less than 50 employees to get help. The program is part loan, part grant, and has a low interest rate of 0.25 percent.
For businesses owners who don’t know exactly what programs they would qualify for, Horvath urges them to contact him directly so he can point them in the right direction.
“We have the ability to approve those on a local level,” Horvath said, adding applications are due Sunday evening, and they could be approved as soon as Monday. “I’ve never seen anything move this fast. We’re happy to help and plug in people with the help they need.”
He added state and federal programs that offer relief will take longer — about a month — for funds to be disbursed.
“Local businesses don’t have that kind of time,” Horvath said. “We have a little less than 100k. Soo we can’t help every company but we can help a few. If we’re successful, we can go back to the state to get additional dollars. Local support is always quicker than state or federal. We’re asking for applications to be in by Sunday night. We’ve had a substantial response already. But in this situation, hours make a difference, not days.”
Horvath believes the virus pandemic is unprecedented, and urges residents and businesses to follow the directions of health officials to come through stronger than before the outbreak.
“We’ve got to be cognizant of helping our businesses through this and getting people back to work,” Horvath added. “But I also want people to remember that there’s a lot of others that are sitting home in apartments and homes in Owosso who are scared they lost their jobs. People out there need food and shelter to survive, and don’t have any income right now. I’m thinking about those people, too.”
For businesses that would like to apply for assistance or have questions, call the SEDP at (989) 725-9241, visit shiawasseechamber.org, sba.gov/disaster or email jhorvath@sedpweb.org.
