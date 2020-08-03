LaClair sells dealership to Garber Automotive Group

CHESANING — After more than six decades in the automotive business, Joe LaClair is moving on.
LaClair, 77, has agreed to sell his family-owned dealership of 45 years, LaClair Sales, 12709 W. Brady Road, to Saginaw-based Garber Automotive Group, and will complete the paperwork necessary to finalize the sale today.
The dealership will be Garber’s 21st franchise location, joining the company’s existing dealerships across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New York, South Carolina and Florida, according to Richard Garber, president of Garber Automotive Group. All LaClair employees will remain on staff at the dealership through the transition, he said.
Though LaClair admits he’s looking forward to retirement, he said the moment will be bittersweet.
“I’ll miss my customers, I’ve got just great customers,” LaClair said via phone Thursday, “and I will really miss my employees. I’m not just saying it when I say they’re all good friends because they truly are.
“I’m just proud that I’ve been supported by the people of Chesaning as well as I have been.”
LaClair began his career in the automotive industry at Martin Chevrolet in Hemlock at age 17.
In 1975, he purchased what is now LaClair Sales on Brady Road in Chesaning, where he’s spent the last 45 years as owner.
LaClair said he and Garber — who have known one another for more than 40 years — began discussing the possibility of the dealership changing hands about a year ago.
“The thing that sold me on it was what (Richard) told me he would do with my customers and what he would do with my employees,” LaClair said, noting Garber promised to keep all LaClair employees on staff at their current seniority level. “Everything I heard was what I was wanting to hear.”
“We’re excited about working with Joe’s family — his daughter and his grandson are still going to remain in the business, and his staff who we’ve had a chance to meet — and serving the mid-Michigan and Chesaning area in the same quality manner with the same values that Joe has provided,” Garber said via phone Friday. “We respect his legacy and hope to live up to it.”
Founded in 1907, Garber Automotive Group encompasses 21 dealerships across six states, representing 16 manufacturers, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Ford, Nissan, Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, Acura, Audi, Porsche and Volvo.
Customers shouldn’t expect any significant changes in the dealership through the transition, according to Garber, who noted the main task will involve changing the dealership’s computer system and getting staff up to speed.
Moving forward, Garber said the dealership will be increasing its used car inventory, as well as providing a number of online resources for customers not previously offered at the dealership.
Garber also hopes to host a grand opening event, though with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and low inventory levels from General Motors, the celebration could take place as late as spring 2021.
Nonetheless, Garber said he’s excited to get to work in Chesaning, noting the dealership will remain focused on not only selling vehicles, but also supporting the greater Chesaning community.
“We’ve expanded to a number of locations throughout the country but it’s really important we become a part of the fabric of the community and we very much want to do that (here),” Garber said. “We realize the importance of being good to the community and supporting the schools and supporting the service clubs and supporting the social groups and supporting the needs of the community. We look forward to being a big part of that and giving back and hopefully really helping the community in the same manner that Joe has for 40-plus years.”
