Ready to rev up a new business

CALEDONIA TWP. — Here’s the main reason Cody Romanczuk opened a small engine repair business, at 1500 Corunna Ave.: family.
Romanczuk, wife Chelsie and their sons, Maverick, 21/2 months old, and RJ, 3 1/2 years, live in Owosso, not far from the new shop, Cody and Sons Small Engine and Motor Sport Repair.
“I’ve always wanted to own a small, family business so I can be with my family and watch my boys grow up,” Romanczuk, 34, said. “Poof! They’re born and poof! They’ve moved away. I don’t want to miss their growing up.”
The name “Cody and Sons” is a wish on Romanczuk’s part that his sons will take over the old man’s business someday — and he won’t have to change the name.
Despite his tender age RJ, Romanczuk said, is leaning in that direction.
“He loves coming to the shop and helping Dad,” Romanczuk said. “I’ll be working on something and he asks if he can help. It’s fun already.”
Cody and Sons Small Engine and Motor Sport Repair sells or repairs any type of small engine, including engines in push or riding lawn mowers, trimmers, edgers, leaf blowers, golf carts, dirt bikes, ATVs, ORVs and snowmobiles.
“We’ll sell or repair pretty much everything but a car engine,” Romanczuk said.
The repair shop is 3,000 square feet — plenty of room to stock an expanding inventory of parts and supplies as the business grows, he said.
“We can special-order parts, too — sometimes with next-day delivery,” he said.
Those interested can call the shop for pricing, Romanczuk said, adding he believes his prices are affordable. He charges $50 per hour for labor, he said, whereas other small engine shops in the area charge $65 to $95 per hour.
There’s no need to make an appointment, he said. Simply stop by during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Romanczuk grew up in St. Johns, graduating from St. Johns High school in 2005.
During high school, he aced a small engine class. Other students would pay him to share his expertise. His instructor was so impressed, he allowed the monetary transactions to continue.
Long before that, when he was only 11, Romanczuk began collecting thrown-out lawn mowers during the St. Johns annual spring cleanup, repairing and putting them up for sale in his parent’s front yard.
“So, I’ve been doing this for 22 years,” Romanczuk said with a chuckle.
He performed mechanical work on cars for many years before taking on a job selling diesel engine parts, where he learned about agricultural and industrial equipment and engines.
“I’ve always tinkered with engines,” he said. “It’s fun to me. They’re easy to work on.”
Romanczuk said he is planning to host a grand opening at the shop sometime down the road, once he’s been in business for awhile.
He opened Monday and enjoyed meeting the multiple customers who saw the new sign and stopped by.
“Just come in, and we’ll get you taken care of,” Romanczuk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.