OWOSSO — Work got underway this week to remove marble cladding and refurbish the exterior of the Fifth Third Bank building at the corner of Exchange and Washington streets.
Jim Woodworth, of Woodworth Investments, said he and his brother Randy Woodworth purchased the building about a year ago from the bank with plans to construct apartments on the second and third floors.
However, once they examined the exterior, they realized the marble sheets were shifting and some of the metal work holding the marble in place was rusted, requiring them to turn their attention to the exterior before tackling the heart of the project.
“This was kind of forced upon us,” Jim Woodworth said Tuesday. “We hope to refurbish and recondition the brick. But (depending on the state of the brick) we may have to cover it back up. If you look at pictures, it was really ornate and had really cool features. They didn’t care (when they covered it) they chopped off what they needed to.
“Unfortunately, now you can’t build them like that,” he said.
While Fifth Third remains a long-term tenant on the ground floor, the upper two floors will be converted to apartments once the scope of work on the exterior is determined.
Woodworth said the building will have five to seven apartments on each floor.
The second floor will be converted first and feature smaller units — studios and one-bedroom.
The third floor will eventually include larger units with two bedrooms and family suites.
“It will be a good mix,” he said.
He said local architect Jeff Peltier has completed drawings for the units.
“It was in the works before COVID,” Woodworth said. “The timing depends on the exterior. We have no idea what kind of work it needs until the marble is off. That’s priority No. 1.”
The work this week is uncovering one of downtown’s “secrets.” The western-most portion of the facade along Exchange Street appears to be three stories, however, the facade actually is only that. The upper two stories of the facade hide the fact that portion of the building is only one story.
Woodworth said he was told there may have been a fire in that portion of the building long ago and it was partially demolished.
Woodworth said the company is pursuing state grants for the apartment portion of the project, but nothing is complete because the state currently is unsure what its budget will be.
(1) comment
Good to see the project getting started! Reclaim/refurbish the old buildings-don't let them sit and rot like the Matthews Building!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.