LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously Monday to place a moratorium on all marijuana related activities through June 6, 2022, temporarily blocking marijuana licensing and zoning requests in the city.
The moratorium blocks the issuance, review and processing of marijuana licenses, as well as special land use permits and site plan review applications related to the industry. The move follows the city council’s Nov. 1 vote to place a proposal on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot that, if approved, would reduce the number of marijuana retail permits from two to one.
Council members also voted Nov. 1 to block further marijuana licensing applications until after the November 2022 election, and rescinded prior motions that reopened the city’s application period, indefinitely. Special use permit and site plan review applications for marijuana were still permitted following the Nov. 1 vote, an issue that became troublesome for city staff.
“At this moment, what city council has left me with, when they closed the window for licensing, they left open the window for planning commission,” city Clerk/Treasurer Paula Willoughby explained ahead of Monday’s vote. “All I am trying to do is close that window so that the planning commission no longer has to accept those applications.”
The number of required signatures for the previously approved Nov. 8, 2022, ballot measure is also under review, as there’s conflicting signature requirements between the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (MRTMA) and Laingsburg’s city charter.
Under MRTMA, residents of any municipality have the power to submit petitions to set the number of licenses a city may authorize. If petitions contain at least 5% of the number of registered voters who participated in the last gubernatorial election, the issue automatically goes on the ballot at the next regular election.
Laingsburg’s city charter presents a more restrictive signature threshold for referendary petitions, requiring signatures from at least 15% of the registered voters in the city.
Council members Monday authorized Willoughby to consult with the city and county board of canvassers on the issue.
“We are in the middle of a fact finding and due diligence process,” Willoughby explained Thursday. “We will be updating the council and the public as this process moves forward.”
Laingsburg’s marijuana ordinance currently allows two retail licenses, with Local Roots Cannabis, 120 W. Grand River Road, holding one. A developer has expressed interest in purchasing the vacant Klotz Floors and Cabinetry building, 105 E. Grand River Road, with the intent of opening a second marijuana retail storefront.
Twenty-seven business operators previously signed a petition opposing a second retail establishment. On Oct. 4, a citizen committee, Let the Voters Decide, submitted 60 signatures in an effort to force the issue on to the ballot. Only 29 signatures were required to meet the 5% threshold under MRTMA.
Those signatures were subsequently verified by city staff, with the council voting Nov. 1 to place the measure on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot. It’s unclear how petitioners would be able to proceed in the event a 15% threshold is required.
Monday’s moratorium limits the liability for the city, council member Brian Fredline explained, because “we’re not saying yes and we’re not saying no.”
“We’ve said, ‘Hold on, we’re going to pump the brakes a little bit here and figure out exactly how we do this right,’” Fredline said. “And what is right? What we already voted on, let the voters decide, but how does it get there? And what’s our exposure as a city during that period of time? That’s what this (moratorium) does.”
