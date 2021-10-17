OWOSSO — Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC (AHP) recently announced the promotions of John A. Goodman to senior manager and Amber L. Smith to client service supervisor.
Goodman joined the firm in January 2015 when Demis & Wenzlick merged with AHP.
Prior to joining, he had three years of public accounting experience. Goodman is a graduate of the University of Michigan-Flint and earned a bachelor of business administration degree.
In March 2015, Goodman was promoted to senior accountant and was later promoted to manager in July 2017.
Smith joined the Owosso office in April 2018 as a client service accountant (CSA) with more than 10 years of bookkeeping/accounting experience with small businesses.
Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC (AHP) is a Michigan-based certified public accounting and consulting firm with offices in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Bay City, Flint, Grand Rapids, greater Lansing, Midland, Owosso, Saginaw and Southfield.
