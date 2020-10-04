Former Art Van location set to reopen as Big Sandy Superstore

CALEDONIA TWP. — The former Art Van Furniture location is anticipated to reopen Oct. 9 as a Big Sandy Superstore, offering furniture and home decor, according to franchisee Tom Lynch.
Lynch said Big Sandy Superstore, based in Wheelersburg, Ohio, is announcing its first franchises as the company expands beyond its eastern Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia base.
The new Caledonia Township franchise will utilize the same 22,000-square-foot Art Van showroom on East M-21.
Lynch said he hopes to be ready to open Oct. 9, but that date depends on his ability to stock the store with merchandise, which is still being delivered.
In addition to the local store, Big Sandy is opening franchise locations in Mt. Pleasant, Cadillac and Gaylord. Two other franchises exist in Mishawaka, Indiana, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
There are 22 corporate-owned stores in three states. The company, according to its website, began in 1953 and now is in its third generation of ownership under the Van Hoose family.
The company says it has about 700 employees.
Art Van Furniture filed for bankruptcy earlier in 2020 and recently completed a liquidation sale at all of its sites in Michigan.
According to a press release, Big Sandy Superstore’s team is excited about the new partnership, saying it is “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in assets that, under normal business conditions, would not be available.”
The Big Sandy Superstore will offer living room, bedroom, patio and home office furniture, plus home decor and mattresses.
According to a press release, Big Sandy Superstore founder Robert W. Van Hoose Sr. began the company in 1953 in Ashland, Kentucky, with a $1,000 loan from his wife, Lorna. Robert W. Van Hoose Jr. now is the CEO, and his two sons, Trey and Stephen are officers.
