Marijuana development alters business model

LAINGSBURG — A proposed marijuana development in the city has altered its business model and subsequent license application, citing concerns over potential odor violations.
The company behind the proposed development, 120 West LLC, received city council approval on a special use permit and site plan for a marijuana microbusiness at 120 W. Grand River Road in May, though after much discussion internally, the business partners opted to apply for a retail provisioning license at the site instead.
To facilitate the change in use, 120 West LLC has partnered with licensed marijuana grower MM Agriculture LLC, of Lansing, who would supply the company with all of its products for retail sales in Laingsburg.
The Laingsburg City Council unanimously voted to accept the companies’ retail license request Monday. The city has up to 90 days to review the current application before making a decision to accept or deny the issuance of a license.
“After a lot of conversation, looking at what’s being provided to us, acknowledging that the city has 90 days to review this, we thought it was appropriate that the city council accept, not approve, just accept (the application),” Peter Preston, of Preston Community Services, said Monday. “There is one component that most likely needs to be cleaned up and that would be the special use permit to change to recreational adult sales.”
Council member Brian Fredline said he strongly supported accepting the altered application, given that it eliminates one of the city’s primary concerns — odor.
“What was our issue with the (microbusiness)? The smell. Well now what we’re doing is, taking that off the table and building a foundation where they’re not going to be growing it in town, they’ll be processing it just like Tammy’s Bakery turns flour into cinnamon rolls,” Fredline said. “They will be getting their raw product from elsewhere and then they will be doing the sales in town. That takes away our main concern, so I am absolutely in favor of this.”
In a 6-1 vote May 4, with council member Mary Hetherington dissenting, the Laingsburg City Council permitted 120 West LLC — owned by Roy Liskey — to establish a microbusiness operation at 120 W. Grand River Road, approving the special use permit and site plan for the project.
Under a microbusiness license, an owner can grow, process and sell up to 150 plants from the same building, with prohibition against selling product to other retailers, and only to individuals 21 and older. Furthermore, if an individual owns a microbusiness, state law excludes them from holding interest in any other form of marijuana business.
Attorney John Liskey, who represents his son Roy, noted concerns over odor control ultimately factored into the decision to request a retail provisioning license.
“It was clearly stated (in the city’s ordinance) that a violation of odor restrictions could result in the loss of the license and hence the substantial investment. Ultimately this was a risk that was not worth taking,” Liskey wrote in a memo to council. “Therefore, we sought out and have hooked up with an existing independent and locally-owned licensed adult-use grow facility, MM Agriculture LLC. This arrangement allows the elimination of growing marijuana at the property at 120 W. Grand River in Laingsburg and yet keeps our concept of providing a ‘farm to table’ fresh product and still affords local people to get into this business.”
Moving forward, Liskey said, the company plans to work with the city to amend its current special use permit.
A final decision on whether or not to approve the license application is expected within 90 days, city officials said.
