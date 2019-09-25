Gem of a business

DURAND — Not long after Maxine Kramer started working at Jon Michael Jewelers, she decided one day to try soldering a charm onto a bracelet. How hard could it be?
She found out when she accidentally soldered a pair of tweezers to the bracelet.
“I can do many things, but I’m not so good with a torch,” Kramer said at the jewelry store Tuesday.
“We had to take her off the bench,” owner Jon Michael “Mike” Fuja said as he laughed. “It was ugly.”
Forty years later, Kramer still works at the store as the manager and Fuja is still teasing her about that ill-fated day, which took place when the store was located in Monroe Plaza and silver-and-turquoise jewelry was all the rage.
Over the decades, Fuja, 71, has seen the wholesale manufacturing end of his business shrink as it moved to factories overseas. The retail end, which peaked in 2000, has since become challenging in the face of big-box stores and the internet.
Today, Jon Michaels Jewelers is the last remaining jewelry store in Shiawassee County. Neu-Rich Jewelers in Chesaning is the only other nearby jewelry store.
But Fuja said he has no regrets about leaving his job as a tool-and-die maker at General Motors after 15 years to open his own fine jewelry store in 1979. He’d been making silver-and-turquoise jewelry and selling it to friends as a hobby for years. This was his big chance to strike out on his own.
“I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life working with the grease and oil of the car plants,” he said.
Looking back, the best part of his second career has been “the people, I think. I’ve made a lot of friends,” Fuja said. “Our customers aren’t customers, they’re friends.”
“I’ve enjoyed everything about it,” said Kramer, the sister of Fuja’s wife, Vicki Fuja. “I couldn’t have worked anywhere else.”
A big part of why Kramer has stayed at the store, and a big part of why the store has thrived while others have closed, is Jon Michael Fuja. Born and raised in Durand, Fuja is a fount of knowledge, not only about jewelry, but also about his city.
He’s also just a really nice guy.
“He’s very understanding and good-hearted,” Kramer said. “Sometimes he’s too good — that’s how he kept me here for 40 years. He taught us everything we wanted and needed to know. He has all the answers. And I’ve learned some very valuable life lessons from Boss Man.”
When Candyce Wolsfeld took over as the executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce in late 2017, she relied on the knowledge amassed by Fuja, the chamber board’s longest-serving member until he resigned last March. Fuja also co-founded Durand’s popular End of Summer Cruisin’ car show.
“Mike has been a wealth of information for me, a source of the history of the chamber, and a source of knowledge about the community,” Wolsfeld said. “He is always willing to promote Durand and the businesses in Durand. I admire him a great deal.
“Jon Michael Jewelers is a community asset,” she continued. “He keeps the store beautiful and it’s part of history now: 40 years is a long time. He’s very proud of his store and we’re very proud to have his store in Durand.”
The store, the result of a partnership between Fuja, his wife and his late sister Deanna Kleitsch, was never going to be located anywhere but in Durand. A branch in Bay City, opened in the early 1980s, lasted only a few years.
“We’re basically home-town people,” Jon Michael Fuja said. “I was born and raised in Durand, I graduated from Durand High School and I married a Vernon girl.”
The new store’s foundation was a successful jewelry manufacturing business, based in Detroit, the partners purchased from Fuja’s retiring uncle, Fred Kuczajda, and moved to Monroe Plaza in Durand.
Although Jon Michael Jewelers also had a retail component, manufacturing represented 90 percent of the business in the early years. Kuczajda had taught his nephew all about jewelry-making: the rough sketches, wax molds, casting reproduction molds.
Fuja’s background in tool-and-die making, design engineering and management at GM “translated directly” to his new career, he said.
He would travel all over the country, supplying wholesale jewelers with watches, rings, necklaces, earrings and other pieces made by Jon Michael Fuja Jewelers. For many years, his store supplied J.B. Robinson Jewelers and was the prime manufacturer for J.R. Fox Jewelers.
Back home, the store’s motto was — and still is — “If you can dream it, we can make it.”
“We’re unique in making our own product,” Kramer said. “We can produce what’s in a customer’s head and have it on her finger in a relatively short time.”
The store continued to thrive as it moved to its current location, at 105 N. Saginaw St., in 1992. One element of the store’s success, Fuja believes, is the long-term tenure of most of his employees, who have numbered as many as 10.
“I worked with some people for so long, like Rosie Jennings, they became family,” Kramer said.
Over the years, jewelry trends have evolved. Yellow gold rings have given way to white gold. Watches have gone the way of the typewriter, Fuja said. Earrings and pendants are popular, along with halo-style engagement rings: stones encircled by tiny stones.
No job is too big or too small for Fuja. He once made a ring for a Catholic cardinal, and has taken on the nerve-wracking job of setting stones worth $40,000 to $50,000.
Recently, when a delicate gold bracelet that meant a lot to chamber board member Patti Perry broke, she took it to Jon Michael Jewelers. Fuja was able to strengthen the piece by soldering part of the clasp.
Perry wears the bracelet constantly because it belonged to her daughter, Bobbi Jo Perry, who died in 2017. She said she appreciated Fuja’s workmanship as well as his sensitivity.
Through Oct. 11, the store is slashing prices storewide in honor of the anniversary, and Fuja has brought in large pieces from New York and Los Angeles for the occasion.
The next 40 years is unknown, but you can bet Kramer will stick by Fuja’s side until the end.
“The store belongs to Mike and Vicki, but I feel it’s mine, too,” Kramer said. “To let all that blood, sweat and tears crumble, I can’t do that. I’ll be here until he locks the door.”
