OWOSSO — The Owosso Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that took place early Saturday morning at Rainbow Bar in Westown, but has not yet made an arrest.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said police have no update “at this time.” Owosso police are handling the investigation and Michigan State Police is assisting, according to MSP Special Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
An individual was hospitalized in serious condition following the shooting, which occurred just before 1 a.m. Saturday.
Lenkart previously said the shooting was the result of a fight between two individuals. The suspect allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired four or five shots, striking the victim at least once, including a leg wound.
The victim was transported to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where they were listed in critical condition.
Lenkart added the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
He said police have identified the suspect but are not releasing their name.
A police helicopter was deployed to search for the suspect in the surrounding area, but did not locate the suspect.
