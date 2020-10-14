OWOSSO — Local taco enthusiasts have a new and unique option when it comes to their favorite food — with a Korean flair — courtesy of Joel and Cassy McGuire, who just rolled out JD’s Junction taco truck.
Their menu is a mixture of Korean barbeque fused with tacos that isn’t generally available in Shiawassee County. For anyone who has lived on the West Coast and is familiar with Asian cuisine, the choices are fantastic and unique.
Joel McGuire is originally from Portland, Oregon, and now lives in Morrice. He said he was turned on to Korean cuisine by fellow churchgoers while living on the West Coast. His father Jeff McGuire ran a food truck that specialized in barbeque when Joel was young, and Joel always wanted to run one himself.
“Our biggest thing is trying to explain to people what this is,” Joel McGuire said. “It’s definitely a West Coast menu, for sure. But for me, I can’t find (Korean food) anywhere. I want to make that, because that’s what I would want. I kinda bring the West Coast vibe.”
Korean cuisine is typically grilled beef, pork or chicken that has been been marinated in soy sauce, sugar, garlic, and sesame oil, and maintains a juicy texture. Sides include onion, lettuce, peppers, cucumbers, cabbage, or other vegetables. JD’s incorporates all these elements into his tacos.
“I had a lot of friends who are Korean,” Joel McGuire said. “I went over to the house a lot and their parents made that kind of food. I kind of developed a taste for that there, and then when I grew up and learned to cook, that’s my favorite kind of food. So I focused on that kind of food to learn how to cook.”
Jeff McGuire, Joel’s father, helped out financially to get Joel and Cassy’s project off the ground, and the couple have been selling tacos at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market for several weeks. The McGuires plan to be at the Farmers Market for the rest of this season. They also make some baked goods and could possibly move into catering at some point.
Some of JD’s menu options include Thai chicken, bulgogi beef and fried pork belly tacos, Korean cheese corn, traditional breakfast tacos, and Mexican-style Jarritos fruit-flavored soda.
If a customer wants to make their taco more spicy, JD’s menu helpfully points out they can turn up the heat by adding Sriracha, a Thai sauce made from chili peppers and vinegar.
The Thai chicken taco includes pickled red onion, slaw, cilantro and a peanut sauce that provides a perfect finish. The Bulgogi taco has Kimchi, slaw, cilantro and plum sauce.
Sales have been “phenomenal” at the Farmers Market thus far, the McGuires say, and their five-year plan is to own another food truck and expand their business.
“I’ve always been behind Joel,” Cassy McGuire said. “I support him and what he wants to do. We’ve always been too nervous to do it. Really, COVID pushed us over the edge because job situations changed this year. We had the money and we had the time. So let’s do it. People are going to want to try this type of food.”
Jeff McGuire helped his son “pretty much non-stop” over the summer to get the trailer ready, and is optimistic the community will love his son’s creations.
“I see a great future for them,” Jeff McGuire said. “That’s what I see. This menu, I think it’s gonna work, what they’re doing. It’s unique. People are going to talk about it. That’s what going to let it grow.”
For more information, call (989) 627-4850 or visit JD’s Junction Facebook page.
