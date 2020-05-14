Perry’s Central Pharmacy moves

PERRY — Central Pharmacy has moved into more spacious quarters, opening its doors Monday in a large brick building at 150 S. Main St., the former location of PNC Bank.
For six years, the pharmacy operated out of a space inside Carl’s IGA Supermarket down the street. The move into the old bank building gives Central Pharmacy room for more inventory and allows customers to enjoy the convenience — and safety — of a drive-thru.
“We always wanted a drive-thru for our seniors and other customers who would rather not come inside,” co-owner Heather Russell said Tuesday. “But with COVID-19, the drive-thru also gives our patients the ability to avoid face-to-face contact. It gives people more of a protection mechanism for their health.”
The pharmacy is implementing social distancing practices, Plexiglass dividers and other measures to keep customers and employees safe, including asking customers to wear a mask inside the store, if they are medically able.
PNC Bank moved out in June 2019, and Russell and business partner Dave Larner purchased the building at the end of the year. During the past several months, the interior has been completely built out and divided into two spaces.
Despite COVID-related restrictions, Russell said the renovation process went smoothly, with a minimum of delays. The state licensing process was conducted via FaceTime.
“Everyone went out of their way to make the renovation happen without delay because we are an essential business,” Russell said. “We pushed as hard as we could to get in here.”
The pharmacy occupies 1,800 square feet, includes nonprescription medications and a gift shop featuring greeting cards, candles, seasonal decor and other merchandise.
Russell said she and Larner are hoping to lease out the other half of the space to a medical provider such as a physician or urgent care center.
Monday, the first day in the new location, was a typical day in terms of customer traffic, Russell said. One customer only needed a prescription filled but instead of the drive-thru entered the store just to check out the new space.
A neighbor, Amy’s Downtown Diner, treated the crew to lunch Monday, while Gary Morgan, owner of Morgan Electric in Perry, brought in cookies.
“We’ve gotten a very warm welcome,” Russell said.
Central Pharmacy is a group of 19 independent drug stores located in mid-Michigan. Larner owns the Central Pharmacy in Owosso, while Russell owns a store in Williamston.
Russell said the Perry pharmacy is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the city and a customer appreciation event once health restrictions are lifted.
