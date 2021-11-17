Corunna Public Schools
November 2021 Employee of the Month
Kimi Deyarmond has been named November Employee of the Month. She has worked for the district for six years. She was honored during the November 15 Board of Education meeting held at Corunna High School. Kimi is a teacher at the district’s Children’s Services Preschool and Childcare program.
“I have spent my teaching career at Corunna, so I have the staff and administration to thank for making me the teacher I am. My dad went to Corunna. I went to Corunna, so receiving this award has really made it come full circle,”said Kimi.
Kimi is pictured with Board of Education Trustee Jeff Riley.
