OWOSSO — Are there non-“cakey” cakes? Patrons of Owosso’s newest bakery may find themselves confronted with this existential question.
Jennifer and Brandon Mead, the owners-operator of Cakey Cakes — which held its grand opening on Tuesday — acknowledge that there’s something inherently silly in the name of their new business, but say that’s by design.
“We wanted something a little cutesy and catchy,” said Jennifer Mead, 35.
“And a little meme-y,” interjected Brandon Mead, 42.
The Cakey Cakes premises, at 210 S. Washington St., is the former site of the Owosso location of Cupcakes and Kisses, which moved to Westown earlier this year.
A pair of first-time business owners, the Meads seem to possess boundless reserves of good cheer, despite hundreds of hours of labor expended in the run-up to their big day.
Their earnest enthusiasm makes it hard not to root for them, even as they enter an already crowded confection market.
Without accounting for supermarket bakeries, Cakey Cakes still has a whole slew of competitors.
Then there’s Bea’s Bakery, which re-opened in April following a July 2021 fire. Owosso Cookie Company is just across Main Street at 101 N. Washington St.
The Meads know they haven’t picked an easy field, but still feel that their business will be able to distinguish itself. Their opening lineup of sweets is all about novelty, attempting to introduce fresh concepts to the local scene.
“Everything that we’re doing as a bakery, outside of cupcakes, we’re trying to fill grooves. We’re not trying to battle anyone right now,” Brandon Mead said.
One notable example he cites is the shop’s “cheesecake cones.”
When Cupcakes and Kisses occupied the real estate, they served ice cream. The Meads, however, didn’t see much sense in bumping up against Owosso standby Cone Zone in that department, but still liked the idea of using a cone as a vessel for other ingredients.
“Cone Zone’s kind of got a lock on the area for ice cream it seems like,” Brandon Mead said. “We don’t want to be fighting with them at all, so we came up with a new idea for a coned kind of thing — a ‘no-bake’ cheesecake inside of a chocolate-dipped ice cream cone. This week we’ve got two — we’ve got cherry and cookies ’n cream.”
Initially planned as a limited-time-only treat for Cakey Cakes’ Curwood Festival soft opening, the item was so successful that it’s earned a place on the permanent menu.
Unique as they may be, the cheesecake cones haven’t been Cakey Cakes’ biggest seller — that’s been their “fair-style” mini fried donuts, which Jennifer Mead says come in “43 varieties” and are “made-to-order … so they’re nice and warm and yummy.”
Mini-donuts have been having a moment, according to Brandon Mead, but he says Cakey Cakes is the first to introduce them to this area.
The Meads met while working at the Caledonia Township Walmart while Jennifer Mead was pregnant with her third child. Jennifer Mead ultimately worked in the store’s bakery/deli for “almost 13 years,” while Brandon Mead would segue into invaluable house-husband/chauffeur duties around 2014.
During that period, Jennifer Mead fell in love with baking.
“I started out baking my kids’ birthday cakes … and I just wanted to learn, so I bought the supplies and started making more cakes,” she said.
Generally good reviews from family and friends encouraged her to develop her skills ever further.
“She’s the talent, I’m the pretty face,” jokes Brandon Mead — who, with his long, graying beard, bald head encircled by an athletic headband and red apron, certainly cuts a unique figure behind a baked goods display.
In August 2020, Jennifer Mead went to work for Cupcakes and Kisses as a cake decorator. When 210 S. Washington was put up for sale and owners Toni and Kevin Barnett — who had been leasing the space — announced their impending westward relocation, Jennifer Mead decided to try and stay put.
The Washington Street location was just too good to abandon.
“We thought they were making a mistake,” Brandon Mead said, “because there’s so much foot traffic here. It’s a great location. It’s right in the middle of all the downtown things — the ball drop, the train, the parades, everything — so we wanted to stay.”
After seeing how much the building was listed for “and figuring out that we could make it happen,” the Meads put an offer in on the spot. Still, it wasn’t until around Easter that all the finagling was done and they were able to close.
From that point on, the duo’s life devolved into a pell-mell race to refit their new investment in time for a soft open.
“From the Easter until the night before Curwood we were renovating — painting, plumbing … everything,” Brandon Mead.
The store has absorbed pretty much all waking moments. One thing the couple left unchanged is the tropical mural on the building’s northern facade.
“We figured it would be a stab in the heart of Owosso if we painted over it,” Brandon Mead said.
The heart of Owosso is something the Meads seem eager to embrace. The front of the store, which they did re-paint, is in “Owosso colors.”
“We kind of want to put our name out there for anything that’s happening around us. We just want to be a part of downtown Owosso. It’s just the perfect location,” Jennifer Mead said.
According to Brandon Mead, grand opening business had been “steady,” but Cakey Cakes’ official foray into every day operation was not without its hiccups. A vent issue prevented them from using their oven for a time.
Even so, commenters in a Facebook post by Downtown Owosso seemed to give Cakey Cakes their seal of approval.
Deb Noble said: "We tried their maple bacon donuts! They were fresh and amazingly delicious!” Trenton Allan agreed: “Donuts were good!! Real good.”
Assuming all goes well, the Meads plan to hire some hands to ease their burden eventually and enable them to pursue some of their ancillary ideas for the business, including things like wedding catering, appearances at farmers markets, hosting decorating parties and the like.
Cakey Cakes’ hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday, it is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
