Morning fire damages Durand restaurant

DURAND — Union Station Smoke House will be closed for the foreseeable future after an early morning fire Friday damaged the restaurant’s kitchen.
“We are not sure what happened at this point, but no one was injured and we will come through this, it will just take time,” owner David O’Bryant wrote in a Friday morning Facebook post, adding “We will keep you updated on our reopening plans.”
Durand firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant, 205 E. Main St., about 6:10 a.m. Friday after reports of electrical wires arcing and sparking behind the building. That call was canceled moments later, according to Durand Fire Chief Nick Spaniola, when Consumers Energy arrived on scene.
About 6:28 a.m., Durand firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant once again, because of reports of smoke and flames visible at the rear of the building. Firefighters contained the blaze to the restaurant’s kitchen, according to Spaniola.
“I’m glad we got there as quick as we did because it could have walked right out from the kitchen and kept going,” he said. “There is a little smoke damage into the restaurant area, but not bad at all.”
Spaniola said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, adding it’s “probable” the downed electrical wires sparked the blaze. The Vernon Township Fire Department assisted Durand at the scene.
