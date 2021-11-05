LAINGSBURG — Dollar General plans to tear down a former insurance office and construct a 10,600-square-foot store at 7480 Woodbury Road.
According to a site plan proposal submitted in June to the city Planning Commission, Dollar General, based in Nashville, Tennessee, plans to build a 76-by-140-foot building for a new store. The site is owned by Keyser Properties L&S of Kalamazoo.
“At this time,” Dollar General spokesman Emma Hall said via email, “a store opening is slated for spring 2022, but understand that construction progress may alter this date.”
The store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store, Hall said.
Dollar General sells name-brand and private brand merchandise including food, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing.
The site plan was approved in a 5-0 vote by the planning commission.
Dollar General currently operates stores in Ovid, Elsie, Owosso, Corunna, Chesaning, Durand, Bancroft, Perry and Byron, among other locations.
According to Dollar General’s corporate website, the company operates more than 17,000 stores in the U.S. The company was founded in 1939.
