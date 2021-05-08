CALEDONIA TWP. — The Original Owosso Farmers Market is moving to a new site this year.
“With the demolition of the Ponderosa happening in the Owosso East shopping center, you may be wondering if the Owosso Farmers Market will be back this year,” the group said in a press release. “The short answer is yes. You can find them near Walmart on M-21.”
According to market master Bob Callard, the new site will be in front of the Harbor Freight store.
The market opened May 1. It will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through October.
For more information, visit the Facebook page at OriginalOwossoFarmerMarket or call (517) 256-6425.
