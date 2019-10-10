Massage therapy center moves to new location

OWOSSO — Essential Massage has an open house coming up to celebrate their new location.
The public event, featuring prizes and refreshments, is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Essential Massage’s new digs, the first floor of a remodeled house at 221 E. Exchange St.
Previously, the massage therapy and holistic therapies center was located on North Street in Owosso, sharing a building with the Shiawassee Regional Education District.
“We like the new location,” said owner Rebecca Cornell of Owosso. “We can be seen from the road now, at least from an angle, and we’re closer to downtown.”
“I feel like it’s a little more our own,” said Owosso resident Lisa Skinner, a neuropathic doctor who joined the practice in 2007.
“I’m thankful to be here,” said therapist Rebecca McCallum of Vernon, who also works at a chiropractic office in Durand three days a week.
The trio are all licensed massage therapists as well as practitioners of such holistic therapies as Reiki, craniosacral, myofascial release, essential oils, reflexology and paraffin hand dip.
Their clients include men, women and children of all ages who seek muscle relaxation, emotional release, pain relief without medication and rejuvenation.
“People don’t know how much tension they have in their bodies,” Cornell said. “I love helping them feel better. The first time I had a massage, I know that was exactly what I wanted to do (as a career).”
Clients come in for help at all hours — before or after work, or during the day. That’s why Essential Massage doesn’t keep regular office hours, but conducts sessions by appointment only.
Skinner teaches courses in meditation and mindfulness, showing people how to care for their bodies through food, herbs and homeopathy.
“I work with people so they can find their own way,” Skinner said. “So many people are lost.”
Security measures implemented at the RESD building last spring meant Essential Massage had to move out, and in a hurry. Before the RESD building, Cornell operated her business out of the Matthews Building in downtown Owosso for 15 years.
Cornell started out as a massage therapist in 1996.
She said she wasn’t happy about moving out of the RESD building, but was grateful for the help she received from friends with the actual move, accomplished over a three-day weekend.
Cornell and her staff have since adapted to their new quarters, which are highlighted by pastels, windows and a large front porch. The staff is still renovating the space, aiming to achieve a peaceful and serene atmosphere for their customers.
Essential Massage has been operating for more than two decades, and there’s no end in sight.
“After 23 years, I still love my job,” Cornell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.