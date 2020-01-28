Midwest Bus announces new sales associate

OWOSSO — Benny Allred recently joined Midwest Bus Corporation as a sales representative for its Aftermarket Parts Sales Division.
He joins Midwest with more than 40 years of sales experience with companies such as Flxible and Southern Coach.
Allred joins Erik Brabo, director of aftermarket parts, and Aaron Randolph, a sales representative. Allred will concentrate on the southeast United States.
Midwest Bus is the largest public transit bus remanufacturer in the United States and is located on West Stewart Street. This will be its 40th year of business.
The division supplies bus repair and replacement parts to the transit industry.
Midwest Bus is hiring in other areas of the company. People interested in developing skills in heavy-duty vehicle repair can submit an application at the main facility at 1940 W. Stewart St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (800) 627-6627 or email Renee Cooper at reneec@midwestbus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.